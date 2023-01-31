Gambling Software Market Report on the Major Applications and Technologies, 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising popularity of online gambling and increasing adoption of digital currency in online gambling are some key factors driving global gambling software market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gambling Software Market Size in 2028 will be worth USD 141.91 billion by Emergen Research

The global gambling software market size reached USD 54.84 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising popularity of online gambling is a key factor driving global gambling software market revenue growth. In addition, increasing adoption of digital currency in online gambling is another key factor contributing to revenue growth of the global gambling software market.

Rapid growth in number of Internet and smartphone users globally coupled with ubiquity of Internet has raised significant amount of interest in online gambling among betters. With online betting becoming more refined and systematic, there is an increasing demand for online betting platforms, which is expected to propel growth of the market. The slow and steady legalization of online gambling in various countries is driving increasing popularity of online mobile casinos and prompting players to shift preference from land-based casinos to online gambling and betting. Online gambling offers various benefits to players such as easy accessibility, greater convenience, mobility, reliability, bonuses, rewards, and more gaming options, which is expected to drive growth of the global gambling software market.

Concerns regarding security and privacy of financial transactions while gambling has significantly increased the need for using cryptocurrency to facilitate safer online transactions due to its decentralized nature. Virtual currencies such as Bitcoin, Monero, Ether, and various other cryptocurrencies have become increasingly more popular, particularly in the online gambling sector as it operates under the principle of decentralized technology with no third-party interference and thereby enable gamblers to share confidential information without risking safety and privacy. Increasing awareness about the benefits of cryptocurrency gambling among players and operators in the form of instant transactions, improved confidentiality and security, low cost, and increasing acceptance and adoption of digital currencies in online gambling or sports betting platforms are some factors contributing significantly to revenue growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing integration of AI-based technologies with online gambling platforms is enabling betting companies to provide improved user interfaces to identify players behavioral patterns and high-risk gamblers, and minimize the rate of gaming frauds, which is expected to boost growth of the global gambling software market.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2021-2028

CAGR: 12.7%

Base Year: 2020

Number of Pages: 250

Top Companies Operating in the Electrotherapy Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Cryptologic Inc.

Microgaming

International Game Technology PLC

Softswiss

GammaStack

Sporttrade Inc.

RealTime Gaming Asia Pte. Ltd.

PointsBed Holdings Ltd.

Playetch Plc

edict egaming GmBH.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Cloud-based segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rising shift towards virtualization, growing popularity of cloud gaming and increasing adoption of online casino cloud solutions to increase consumer engagement and improved user experience.

Mobile segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR over the forecast period due to rising popularity of mobile gaming, availability of mobile optimized slot games, and growth in number of smartphone users globally.

Sports betting segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising popularity of international sporting events, increasing number of advertising and promotional events conducted by sports betting firms to promote online sports betting, and rising adoption of sports betting software.

Europe is expected to account largest revenue share over the forecast period due to high popularity of sports betting and online casinos, growth in number of gambling sites, easy access to online gambling, and favourable regulations pertaining to online betting.

Market Overview:

The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in Report

Emergen Research has segmented the global gambling software market on the basis of delivery mode, platform, type, and region:

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Desktop

Mobile

Smartphone

Tablet

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Sports Betting

Casino

Lottery

Bingo

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Table of Content:

Methodology & Sources

Market Definition

Research Scope

Methodology

Research Sources

Primary

Secondary

Paid Sources

Market Estimation Technique

Executive Summary

Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Key Insights

Gambling Software Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Gambling Software Market Material Segmentation Analysis

Industrial Outlook

Market indicators analysis

Market drivers analysis

Increasing usage of biomarkers in cancer treatment

R&D funding for pharma and biotech companies is increasing

Market restraints analysis

Requirement of significant amount of funds

Unfavorable regulatory and repayment policies

Technological Insights

Regulatory Framework

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Price trend Analysis

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

ToC Continue…!

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.