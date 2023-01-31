In this guide, we will explore the rise of the Metaverse in gaming and its impact on the industry as a whole

Emergen Research Logo

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research: Metaverse in Gaming Market By Component (Hardware, Software), By Device (Mobile, VR Headsets, PCs, Gaming Consoles), By Technology (NFT, Blockchain, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality, Extended Reality), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Metaverse in Gaming

Metaverse is a term used to describe a virtual world, where users can interact with each other and digital objects in a highly immersive and interactive environment. In gaming, it refers to a shared virtual space where players can interact with each other and the virtual environment, often in real-time, and across multiple platforms and devices

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Base Year: 2022

Number of Pages: 250

Top Companies Operating in the Metaverse in Gaming Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Roblox Corporation

Tencent Holdings Ltd

Epic Games

Magic Leap, Inc.

Facebook, Inc.

Lilith Games

Nike

NVIDIA

VR Headsets Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

VR headsets segment is expected to dominate other device segments in terms of revenue share over the forecast period attributable to rapid adoption of VR headsets due to rising demand for immersive gaming experiences, technological advancements in AR and VR devices, rising popularity of VR gaming, and rapid launch of advanced VR headsets.

NFTs Segment to Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to use of NFTs to purchase in-game assets, carry out secure property transactions, and facilitate efficient identity, social, and community experiences in the metaverse. NFTs are secured via blockchain technology and enables users to participate in financial in-game economies in the metaverse.

Asia Pacific Market Revenue to Expand Significantly:

Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period attributable to technological advancements in metaverse platforms, rising acceptance of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, increasing population of gamers and rising disposable income among individuals, and increasing investment to develop highly immersive gaming platforms.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in gaming market on the basis of component, device, technology, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Mobile

VR Headsets

PCs

Gaming Consoles

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

NFT

Blockchain

Virtual Reality

Augmented Reality

Mixed Reality

Extended Reality

Devices Outlook

The use of devices like virtual reality (VR) headsets, augmented reality (AR) glasses, and haptic controllers is expected to increase in the gaming metaverse. These devices will provide immersive experiences and allow players to interact with digital environments in a more intuitive way. Other devices like smartwatches and fitness trackers may also be integrated to track the player's physical activity and provide feedback. The rise of 5G networks will also enhance the gaming experience by reducing latency and allowing for more complex interactions in real-time.

Conclusion:

The metaverse in gaming market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing demand for immersive gaming experiences and advancements in virtual and augmented reality technology. Major players in the gaming industry such as Facebook and Microsoft are investing heavily in the development of metaverse platforms, which is likely to drive the market growth. The integration of blockchain technology in the metaverse is expected to offer new opportunities for in-game transactions and monetization. The market is likely to face challenges such as limited VR hardware adoption and the need for standardized regulations. Overall, the metaverse in gaming market holds a positive outlook for the future.

