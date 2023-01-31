Advances in Insulin Delivery Market : Understanding the Market and Its Potential

Emergen Research Logo

Insulin Delivery Market Trends – Increasing prevalence of diabetes, and rapid innovations in advanced insulin delivery devices

global insulin delivery market size reached USD 17.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global insulin delivery market size reached USD 17.80 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of diabetes patients across the globe, including increase in obese and elderly population, changes in lifestyles, and adequate/established healthcare services are driving market revenue growth. Revenue growth of the market is driven by favorable government policies and technological advancements. Several innovative methods of insulin therapy exist in various phases of research and availability worldwide, including insulin that can even be breathed. With rise in diabetes incidence among individuals, the market has been expanding quickly. Increasing use of technologically advanced products has significantly increased demand for insulin delivery devices. For instance, the most recent market buzz has been the recent clearance of interoperable insulin pumps.

Key Insulin Delivery Market participants include Sanofi Diabetes, Novo Nordisk, Omnipod Insulin Management, Eli Lilly and Company, Gerresheimer, Johnson and Johnson, Becton Dickinson and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, B.Braun, and Medtronic Plc.

Some Key Findings from the Report:

With the fastest revenue CAGR, the Type 2 diabetes sector is expected to generate considerable market revenue growth. Type 2 diabetes mellitus incidence is rising, and technological advancements are two primary drivers of revenue growth of the segment. In 2020, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimated that more than 37 million Americans had type 2 diabetes.

During the forecast period, the insulin pump segment is expected to have considerable revenue growth. The functionality and dependability of insulin pumps have increased because of technological breakthroughs. One development in Continuous Subcutaneous Insulin Infusion (CSII) technology is the integration of Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) with the insulin pump. Currently, these insulin pumps with Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration can manage the algorithm that determines blood glucose level of the user and automatically administers insulin.

Over the forecast period, the clinics segment is expected to register a steady segment revenue growth in terms of revenue share. This is owing to increasing availability of point-of-care diabetes management devices in clinics, presence of skilled general practitioners and nurses, and accessibility of affordable medical treatments. Patients are relying more on diabetic clinics as a result of general practitioners expertise in understanding the mechanism of insulin and aiding in improved diabetes care. This factors is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The Insulin Delivery Market research study of historical, current, and forecast estimations for each sector, segment, sub-segment, and regions. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Insulin Delivery Market .

Emergen Research has segmented the global insulin delivery market based on diabetes type, device type, route of administration, end use, sales channel, and region:

Diabetes Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes

Prediabetes

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Insulin Syringe

Insulin Pens

Disposable

Reusable

Insulin Jet Injectors

Insulin Pumps

Tethered

Patch

Insulin Needles

Standard Needles

Safety Needles

Insulin Inhalers

External Insulin

Implantable Insulin

Others

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Oral/Buccal

Nasal

Subcutaneous Route

Transdermal Route

Others

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

