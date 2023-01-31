Emergen Research Logo

Frequent requirement of replacing aerospace valves is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Aerospace Valves Market Size – USD 11.55 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends

Aerospace Valves Market Market: A Comprehensive Overview of the Industry's Players and Trends

The aerospace valves market size reached USD 11.55 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Frequent requirement for replacing aerospace valves is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. The aerospace sector has been impacted by technology's ubiquitous influence, and newer, better prototyping and manufacturing processes are expected to transform the way production is conducted. One of these is additive manufacturing, also known as Three-dimensional (3D) printing, which has rapidly gained popularity in the aerospace industry for the production of parts, including valves. Players are utilizing this technique more frequently to shorten product development cycles, lighten component loads, and improve operational effectiveness.

Aerospace Valves Market, By Aircraft Type (Rotary Wing, Others), By Application (Environmental Control System, Others), By End-use (OEM, Aftermarket), By Region Forecast to 2030

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The fixed wing segment is expected to register significant revenue growth rat during the forecast period. The range of height is higher for fixed-wing aircraft. Surveys and agricultural projects can be completed more easily due to the vast amount of land and geography that may be covered. Multi-rotor aircraft can't cover a lot of area in a single flight, hence fixed wing planes are more efficient.

The environmental control system segment is expected to register substantial revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Through research, the underlying processes that enable comfortable and secure airline environments have become extensively known. Future research efforts will progressively focus on identifying and elaborating the interdependency of components in order to greatly improve the cabin atmosphere of aircraft. These factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

The Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) segment is expected to register moderate revenue growth rate over the forecast period. OEMs can gather enough dependability information as a stakeholder to modify maintenance plans, doing away with the need for needless maintenance labor. Increase in business jet and military aircraft deliveries across the globe leads to expansion. Research and Development (R&D) projects to produce technologically superior aircraft computer components is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Eaton Corporation

Woodword Inc.

Triumph Group Inc

Safran S.A.

Porvair PLC

Parker Hannifin Corporation

The Lee Company

Emergen Research has segmented the global aerospace valves market on the basis of aircraft type, application, end-use, and region:

Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Rotary Wing

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Fixed Wing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Environmental Control System

Fuel System

Water & Wastewater System

Pneumatic System

Hydraulic System

Lubrication System

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Outlook

