5G In Defense Market Size, Share, Analysis, Statistics, Emerging Technologies, Recent Developments, Forecast 2028

Increase in implementation of Internet of Things in military and growing dependency on big data for decision making

5G In Defense Market Size – USD 9.31 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 68.4%, Market Trends – Increasing implementation of AI for modernizing military capabilities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C., CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis by Emergen Research, the market for 5G in defence reached USD 9.31 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a rate of 68.4% during the forecast period. Increasing Internet of Things (IoT) adoption in the military is anticipated to promote market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Additionally, the market will rise as big data is used for decision-making to a greater extent. Artificial intelligence and sophisticated machine learning are used to handle and evaluate large amounts of real-time data collected via sensors mounted on many platforms. By allowing operators to allocate the necessary amount of resources as per network slice, 5G network slicing would enable creation of end-to-end virtual networks in accordance with the needs of the application, resulting in more effective resource utilisation and a sizable decrease in operational costs. These are some of the key elements propelling the current expansion of the worldwide 5G defence market revenue.

Latest market research report focuses on the global 5G In Defense market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global 5G In Defense market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios5G In Defense industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors. The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are some of the most important components of this report that provide insight into the highly competitive environment of the industry.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Small cell segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to significantly lower cost than macrocell and transmission of higher frequency waves.

Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communications (URLLC) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to low latency and high speed, which would facilitate better connectivity and faster decision making.

North America is expected to register a larger revenue growth rate in the 5G in defense market over the forecast period than other regional markets due to robust presence of international and domestic 5G network providers such as Raytheon Technologies, Qualcomm Technologies., AeroMobile Communications Ltd.., NVIDIA Corporation., and Cisco Systems, Inc., among others in countries in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G in defense market on the basis of communication infrastructure, core network technology, chipset size, services, platform, and region:

Communication Infrastructure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small Cell

Picocells

Femtocells

Macrocell

Core Network Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software-defined Networking (SDN)

Multi-user Edge Computing (MEC)

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

Fog Computing

Chipset Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) chipset

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) chipset

Millimeter Wave (MMwave) chipset

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

Ultra-reliable Low-latency Communications (URLLC)

Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Land

Naval

Airborne

Regional Landscape section of the 5G In Defense report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report bifurcates the 5G In Defense market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Some major companies in the global market report include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, L3harris Technologies, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson., Thales Group, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, , Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Cisco Systems, Inc., AeroMobile Communications Ltd., and NVIDIA Corporation.

Research Report on the 5G In Defense Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the 5G In Defense market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the 5G In Defense market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the 5G In Defense market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the 5G In Defense market and its key segments?

