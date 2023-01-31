Anti Inflammatory Drugs Market Size Worth USD 250.08 Billion in 2030 | Rising prevalence of Inflammatory Diseases

Emergen Research Logo

Potential pipeline candidates is a key factor driving anti-inflammatory drugs market revenue growth

Anti Inflammatory Drugs Market Size – USD 111.42 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.3%, Market Trends – Rising prevalence of inflammatory diseases” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market size reached USD 111.42 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Potential pipeline candidates is the main factor driving the market revenue growth. For instance, the monoclonal antibody mirikizumab (LY3074828) fulfilled the primary and all significant secondary objectives in the LUCENT-1 ulcerative colitis Phase 3 study, according to a March announcement from Lilly. The drug's potential as a therapy for moderate to severe ulcerative colitis was assessed throughout the 12-week multicenter induction phase. The humanized monoclonal antibody attaches to the interleukin-23 p19 subunit (IL-23p19). A cytokine that promotes inflammation is interleukin-23. In March, Lilly bragged that the Phase 3 trial LUCENT-1, which used an anti-IL-23p19 monoclonal antibody, was the only one to show a reduction in bowel urgency in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. Mirikizumab can be used to treat ulcerative colitis and crohn's disease, according to Lilly.

Anti Inflammatory Drugs Market, By Drug Class (Anti-Inflammatory Biologics, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Corticosteroids), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection, Inhalation, Topical), By Application, By Region Forecast to 2030

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, GSK plc, Lilly, Amgen Inc., Biogen

A recent trend in the market is the use of prodrug designing. Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) are a class of drugs that are among the most frequently used, prescribed, and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. However, NSAIDs have several undesirable side effects, the most significant of which are ulcerogenicity, mucosal hemorrhage, and gastritis. The majority of NSAID moieties are chemically made up of carboxylic functional groups, which can be one of the causes of mucosal lining injury. The prodrug designing is one of the methods used to get around this problem. So, in the past ten years, medicinal chemists have focused a lot of their emphasis on designing and synthesizing NSAID prodrugs. The prodrug concept was developed to temporarily inhibit the free carboxylic group found in NSAIDs until their systemic absorption.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Anti-inflammatory biologics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Before the body experiences or recognizes inflammatory signs, a number of metabolic steps take place. A biologic drug stops the inflammatory process in its tracks by directly targeting and inhibiting a specific reaction. Traditional drugs, in contrast to biologics, only treat general inflammation once it has begun (together with its accompanying symptoms, such as joint pain). When traditional NSAIDs (such as ibuprofen) or Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (DMARDs) (such as methotrexate) are ineffective, patients with inflammatory autoimmune diseases including rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis can be prescribed biologic medicines. In addition to these traditional medications, biologics can be used. A biologic target is categorized based on where the inflammation is in the process.

Injection segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The market for anti-inflammatory biologics is anticipated to an increase in revenue as a result of the rising adoption of biologics. A special and effective type of medication known as a biologic that is given through injections reduces or stops dangerous inflammation. Biologics and biosimilars are specialized classes of DMARD. Usually, they are recommended after conventional DMARDs have failed. These powerful drugs are very effective in treating many individuals with autoimmune, and inflammatory arthritis, including Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA), Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA), and others. Since they are more challenging to produce than conventional DMARDs, they can be more expensive than many of the treatments an individual takes. While some medications can be provided via self-administered shots, others need Intravenous (IV) infusions performed in a doctor's office.

Autoimmune inflammatory diseases segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The increased incidence of psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disorders, and rheumatoid arthritis all contribute to the growth of this segment. Globally, the prevalence of RA between 1980 and 2019 was 460 per 100,000 individuals, with regional differences related to research design and location. Up to 14 million instances of rheumatoid arthritis can exist globally, according to WHO. Psoriasis affects individuals of all ages and from all countries. According to estimates, psoriasis affects between 0.09% and 11.43% of the world's population, making it a serious global problem that affects at least 100 million individuals. The World Psoriasis Day collaboration estimates that 125 million people globally, or 2 to 3% of the population, have psoriasis.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 attributed to increasing initiatives to turn patients on to NSAIDs instead of opioids as they lead to addiction in this region. Dental pain is one example of this. Although Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) are advised by the American Dental Association for pain management, opioids are nevertheless used more frequently than alternatives. However, more and more programmes are being launched to end this situation. NSAIDs that are prescribed include Advil (ibuprofen), Aleve (naproxen), and Celebrex (celecoxib). However, Rochester dentists claim that frequently, an individual's medical history makes it impossible for them to be treated with NSAIDs. Following that, they employed a "multimodal" approach to pain management that included "NSAIDs, acetaminophen, and gabapentin." This array of alternatives is supposed to fill the hole left when opioids are no longer used.

On 18 August, 2022, Strides Pharma announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has given its Naproxen Sodium Softgel Capsules the go-ahead. A nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicine called naproxen sodium softgel capsules is used to treat pain or inflammation brought on by ailments including arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, tendinitis, bursitis, gout, or menstrual cramps. Acute pain brought on by other disorders can also be treated with it. Naproxen Sodium Softgel Capsules have an estimated USD 100 million US OTC market.

Emergen Research has segmented global anti-inflammatory drugs market on the basis of drug class, route of administration, application, and region:

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Anti-Inflammatory Biologics

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Corticosteroids

Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Oral

Injection

Inhalation

Topical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriasis

Others

Respiratory Diseases

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Research Report on the Anti Inflammatory Drugs Market Addresses the Following Key Questions:

Who are the dominant players of the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market?

Which regional market is anticipated to have a high growth rate over the projected period?

What consumer trends and demands are expected to influence the operations of the market players in the Anti Inflammatory Drugs market?

What are the key growth drivers and restraining factors of the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market?

What are the expansion plans and strategic investment plans undertaken by the players to gain a robust footing in the market?

What is the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Anti Inflammatory Drugs market and its key segments?

