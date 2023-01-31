Intelligent Lighting Control Market Share and Size is Projected to Reach USD 27.29 Billion at CAGR 17.5% by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the growing number of smart homes along with decreasing average selling price (ASP) of LED bulbs and drivers

Intelligent Lighting Control Market Size – USD 7.51 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.5%, Market Trends – Growing consumer inclination towards energy efficient lighting solutions.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intelligent Lighting Control Market is projected to reach USD 27.29 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The evolution of smart technology over the years has significantly modified the industry in terms of energy and cash saving, as well as improved the protection and convenience of the users.

Intelligent Lighting Control Market By Product (Sensors, Ballads & LED Drivers, Microcontrollers, Dimmers & Switch Actuators, Transmitters & Receivers), By Applications (Smart Cities, Automotive, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Others), By Connectivity (Wired, Wireless) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/138

With the arrival of cutting-edge technologies within the industry, varied gateways are opened for the businesses of many trade verticals, like dimmers, management systems and software system primarily based solutions and sensors. The state of affairs of the industry has been utterly reworked with the institution of contemporary technologies in it. The world economy on a longer term is anticipated to consume a lot of energy resources within the longer run, particularly with the growing energy demand from the developing countries like India, China, and Japan. Lighting phase sometimes consumes majority of the electricity during a business building and attracts substantial energy levels for a non-public residence. Intelligent lighting controls witnessed important increase within the adoption rate for the usage in varied applications because of multitudinous blessings offered by the technology.

The integration of physical security trade with intelligent lighting is likely to affect the growth of the industry positively. The ever-changing paradigm of lighting management trade to industry and adding voice management feature can be integrated to the coming products. Increasing number of smart homes in conjunction with customization edges and incessantly decreasing average terms (ASP) of light-emitting diode bulbs and drivers square measure a number of the factors driving the expansion of intelligent lighting management market.

Key companies operating in the Intelligent Lighting Control market include:

Lutron Electronics

General Electric Company

Honeywell International

Leviton Manufacturing

Cree

Acuity Brands

Enlighted

OSRAM Gmbh

LSI Industries

Hubbell Incorporated

Others

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8-year analysis of the Global Intelligent Lighting Control Market

Critical understanding of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/138

Some Key Highlights from the Report

An economical lighting system will scale back the energy consumption by 22-43% and in some cases by the maximum amount as five hundredth, looking on the sort of system put in. The magnified would like for energy demand management in developed countries conjointly augurs well for the market.

Smart homes pose a measure to the fast expansion of the intelligent lighting controls market in residential application. The advent of smart houses is the last word answer for the patron that brings varied blessings with reference to energy and value savings. Moreover, homes are thought-about to be intelligent' enough to spot the members of the family and guests which will support the bioscience technology. Majority of the businesses operative throughout these houses squares a significant amount of money to be integrated seamlessly with the physical and digital world.

The wired technology has been in the scene for quite a while however with the recent development in frequency (RF) technologies, there is a rise within the range of wireless installations worldwide. Wired technology primarily based intelligent lighting systems will offer higher management and adaptability with the utilization of further natural philosophy, that successively will increase the value of the installation.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intelligent-lighting-control-market

North American market has been the dominant among the worldwide intelligent lighting controls market in 2019 in terms of volume and price. However, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.2% throughout the forecast span. This can be principally because of low value of shopper instrumentation within the region. To accelerate the rising trend of intelligent homes within the region is additionally supporting the expansion of the Asia Pacific smart lighting controls market. China features a high rate of consumption and production of world lighting products.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Intelligent Lighting Control Market on the basis of product, applications, connectivity and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensors

Ballast and LED Drivers

Microcontrollers

Dimmers and Switch Actuators

Transmitters and Receivers

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Smart Cities

Automotive

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wired

Wireless

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Intelligent Lighting Control industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Intelligent Lighting Control?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/138

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

Automotive Intelligent Lighting Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-intelligent-lighting-market

Next-Generation Sequencing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-sequencing-market

Regenerative Medicine Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/regenerative-medicine-market

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

Food Cold Chain Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/food-cold-chain-market

Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/follicular-lymphoma-treatment-market

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

