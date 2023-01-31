Biocides Market Global Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 9914 Mn By 2030, At 4.2% CAGRAccording CMi
The Biocides Market was at US$ 7419 Million in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 9914 Million by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 4.2% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global Biocides Market was estimated at USD 7419 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 9914 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Biocides Market: Overview
The demand for these products will grow in the forecast period due to their use in the household sector, water treatment, personal care wood preservatives, and Paints as well as coatings. Increased use of biocides in the protection from various viruses will drive market growth. The stringent policies adopted by various nations will also be instrumental in the growth of the market. The use of biocides in water treatment is one of the major applications of this product apart from its use in paints and coatings.
Biocides Market: Growth Drivers
The market for biocides has increased in developing as well as developed nations. The use of biocides in power plants has grown to a great extent and it shall provide good opportunities for growth in the coming years. Biocides are used in the cooling towers of chemical plants and also the mining plants. the infrastructure of the gas and oil industry is made up of metal. In order to prevent the corrosion of the metal biocides are used on a large scale in this industry.
The biocides of the oxidizing, as well as a non-exercising nature or largely used in the industrial sectors, manufacturing sectors and it, is also used in the manufacturing of cleaning products. The market for biocides will continue to grow during the forecast. As it prevents the growth of different types of microorganisms which may lead to operational failures.

Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Biocides market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 4.2% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Biocides market size was valued at around USD 7419 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9914 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The presence of stringent regulatory machinery in some of the regions will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. In order to ensure that the use of biocides is safe for animals as well as humans, stringent policies are adopted by various governments.
D) Indonesians like China, Brazil, Indonesia, India, and many other nations there has been a significant growth of population in the recent years period increase in the population is expected to drive the market for biocides in the coming years as there is a growing demand for drinking water or potable water.
E) The increasing cost of the raw materials or the chemicals which are used in the manufacturing of the biocides shell hampers the market end is expected to be the major challenge in the growth of this market during the forecast period. Various regulations let down by the government.

Regional Landscape
Asia Pacific region is expected to have the largest market share for the use of biocides in various industries. The demand for biocides has grown in the Asia Pacific region and it will continue to grow due to the increased amount of exports through this region. Increased use of biocide in the personal care products, household, food and beverages industry, and water treatment will drive market growth in the coming years. China exports a huge quantity of biocides and this nation is expected to play an important role in the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific region.
The manufacturing of biocides has grown in recent years as this nation has made use of high technology and this industry happens to be labor intensive due to which the market for biocides has grown to a great extent. as this nation has adopted the strategy of economies of scale there has been an exponential growth and surplus is generated every year. Europe is also expected to have good market growth in the coming years.
The growing importance of sustainability will play an important role in the growth of the market. The European market is a regulated market especially when it comes to the certification of these biocides. There has been an increase in the manufacturing of biocides that are environmentally friendly. And this is expected to provide a great opportunity for growth in the coming years.
Key Players
Lonza AG(Bain Capital and Cinven)
DuPont (IFF) (US)
LANXESS (Germany)
Ecolab Inc.(US
BASF SE (Germany)
Veolia (France)
Kemira OJY (Finland)
Solvay(Belgium)
Nouryon(Netherlands)
Solenis (US)
The Biocides Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Halogen Compounds
Metallic Compounds
Phenolic
Nitrogen
Organosulfur
Organic acids
Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
Glutaraldehyde
By Application
Water Treatment
Food and Beverage
Personal care
Wood Preservation
Paints and coatings
Plastics
Pulp and Paper
HVAC
Boilers
Oil and Gas
Fuels
Cleaning Products
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
