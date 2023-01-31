Acting Deputy Secretary Bass’s Meeting with Dutch MFA Secretary General Huijts
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Acting Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources John R. Bass met with Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Paul Huijts today in Washington, D.C. Acting Deputy Secretary Bass and Secretary General Huijts discussed workforce and management strategies. The Acting Deputy Secretary and the Secretary General also discussed the importance of advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.