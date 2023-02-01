THEVOZ & Partners Brings its New Law Firm Brand to a New Website
International tax law firm re-envisions mission and grows team to expand reach and offer additional legal servicesAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THEVOZ & Partners, formerly Thevoz Attorney Group, announces a new website to support the firm's international growth. Recently named a top tax law firm, THEVOZ & Partners offers tax law along with complementary legal services. As a boutique law firm based on the concept of personalized attention and responsive service not found with larger firms, THEVOZ & Partners wanted a website that spoke to clients in those terms, and that’s what they believe they now have.
The new website www.thevozpartners.com makes its official début today. Along with the new website are a new logo and brand image that they believe better expresses their mission to provide exceptional legal services to each client. Bold. Innovative. Collaborative. These are the qualities THEVOZ & Partners imbue.
THEVOZ & Partners also welcomes seasoned attorney Olivier Francioli to their team. Primarily focused on business and contractual litigation, attorney Francioli brings additional skills and knowledge to the team. Speaking fluent English and French, Francioli also handles cases as diverse as those involving the medical industry and criminal cases, mainly white-collar crimes.
The changes made at THEVOZ & Partners will enhance exceptional legal services to professionals, entrepreneurs, and businesses. For those wanting quality, thoughtful, tailored solutions for their legal and professional needs, THEVOZ & Partners believe they have the skills and experience to provide them. Their law firm has been curated for that exact purpose, and its new website captures that sentiment.
Though international in scope, THEVOZ & Partners offers the local boutique feel that their mission and legal team represent. With these changes, however, one thing remains the same: two strategically located offices, one in Austin, Texas, and the other in Lausanne, Switzerland. Their offices can be reached Monday through Friday at +1 (737) 304-6655 in Austin, Texas, or +41 (0)58 255 06 70 in Lausanne, Switzerland. Their firm can also be contacted at https://thevozpartners.com/contact-us/.
About THEVOZ & Partners
Born when the partners of the Swiss law firm Heim Paschoud Thévoz Weniger, founded in 1875 by Louis Paschoud, created a new law firm specializing in the field of tax law, THEVOZ & Partners has grown to become a highly recognized boutique international law firm specializing in tax representation and complex business litigation.
At THEVOZ & Partners, we are master attorneys and litigators with the courage to take on the most challenging circumstances. Our lawyers take the time necessary to fully understand your matter and provide you with competent, quality representation regardless of the size or magnitude of your case. We keep you informed at every step of the journey. THEVOZ & Partners provides you with capable, competent, and courageous representation that is strong enough to get you to the other side, no matter the complexity of your case. Our English and French-speaking lawyers seamlessly guide you through the legal minefield of international business and international tax law matters. They also provide guidance and representation in compliance matters, regulatory consulting, financial law (banking, cryptocurrency, blockchain), technology law, and arbitration matters. Our firm is based on the concept of personalized attention and responsive service, which is not found when working with larger law firms. We provide the knowledge, experience, understanding, and preparation you need to achieve your desired result, and we keep you informed at every step of the journey. We fight until the end to achieve the right and just outcome for you.
THEVOZ & Partners has offices in Austin, Texas, in the United States, and in Lausanne, Switzerland. More information about THEVOZ & Partners can be obtained at www.thevozpartners.com or on the THEVOZ & Partners LinkedIn page at: https://www.linkedin.com/company/thevozpartners
Olivier Thévoz
Thevoz & Partners
+1 737-304-6655
