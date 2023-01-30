Keynote Address by Hon. Seuula Ioane Tuuau at the Annual Teachers Conference 2023 – Malae o Aganuu, Malifa

SAMOA, January 30 - Lau afioga Rev. KF Tu’uau – Faifeau EFKS Vaipuna

Afioga le Minisita Lagolago Agaseata Tanuvasa Valelio

Afioga i Ofisa Sili o Matagaluega a le Malo

Afifio le vasega o Asiasi Aoga

Susuga i Puleaoga o laumua e fia o Samoa

Uo ma paaga o Vaeaga o Aoaoga

Lele ua tepa i ula ua futifuti a manu ula le taeao na liugalua, aua o lele ua lau i ula ae pou i toa e pei ole fale nai Amoa, Tulou.

Tulou tua o Sinave ma Ulumotoootua o loo afifio ai suli ma feoi o Alo Sina male Fuiaifale o Salevalasi, Faletolu ma le Vainalepa faapea upu ia te oe Tuisamau, tainane le paia o Samoa ua potopoto i lenei taeao.

Faapea atu male agaga faaaloalo, Afifio maia, Maliu maia, Susu maia tala mai o aao, malo le lagi e mama malo le soifua manuia.

O se agaga fiafia ia te au e tatala aloaia ai le Fonotaga faaletausaga a Faiaoga 2023. Ua tatou auai I lenei fale manaia o ni paaga tau a’oa’oga e toe fa’amautuina la tatou tautinoga e fa’aleleia ma fa’amalosia auala o faatinoga tau aoaoga, e ala lea I le toe tomanatu i lu’itau ma ona fofo, aemaise avanoa na afua ai ona mafai ona toe tapue ma apulupulu galuega o I tatou taitoatasi ma I tatou faatasi ile tausaga faaleaoaoga 2022.

O le ‘autu o le fonotaga o lenei tausaga – “ole galulue faatasi e ausia ai faamoemoega uma” e fetaui lelei ma la tatou faigamalaga o faiaoga e tatau ona tatou galulue ma felagolagomai ose itutino e tasi! E na’o le pau lea o le auala e mafai ai ona fa’amautinoa la tatou sini tulituliloa o le lelei o a’oa’oga e tu’uina atu i fanau uma e tusa lava po’o fea e a’oga ai.

O le upusii lauiloa a John Donne I le faasamoa faafaigofe “e leai se tagata e tu faa mauga” ose faamanatu taua mo tatou uma.

Ole faataua o loo ave ile galulue faatasi ose itutino e tasi e mafai ai ona faaosofia ma galulue fiafia I tatou uma aua le lumanai. O lona uiga, o tatou uma i le Matagaluega, Puleaoga, faiaoga, matua, komiti o aoga ma tagata uma e manaomia le galulue ose auaiga/itu tino e tasi ae tuu le faasinosino lima i leisi ma leisi ma e le tauilo le ausia o faamoemoega mo taunuuga lelei mo aoga uma i Samoa.

Ladies and gentlemen,

I am delighted to be here with you all this morning to open the 2023 Teachers Conference.

We are here as education stakeholders to reaffirm our commitment to improve and strengthen our education system by reflecting on the challenges we overcame and as well acknowledge the many opportunities that had made us grow as individuals and as a collective body of educators during the academic year 2022.

The theme of this year’s conference – “team work builds excellence” is timely because more than ever, in our journey as educators we need to be working and collaborating as a TEAM! It is the only way we can ensure our goal of assuring quality teaching and learning is afforded to all students irrespective of where he or she attends school.

John Donne’s famous quote ‘no man is an island’ is a reminder that as individuals we can only achieve for today, but together we can influence the future. As such, we – the Ministry, principals, teachers, parents, school committees and communities, need to stop echoing the blame mantra and work as a team with a focus to effect positive outcomes for the betterment of every school in Samoa.

Let us not forget that our purpose is to guarantee that our young peoples’ education adequately equips them with the tools to be active participants in the current and future development of Samoa, and become leaders themselves, who will target positive outcomes for their families, churches, communities and Samoa as a country .

Our collective experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic further demonstrate and give life to this year’s theme’. We combined our efforts as teachers, principals, parents/guardians, school communities and Ministry to ensure that our children were safe, healthy and educated.

An important part of being a team is looking out for and caring for each other! I am happy to see that this year’s program includes a sessions on Health and Wellbeing because we need to be reminded that we are not just teachers, we are parents, husbands, wives, daughters and sons. A happy teacher knows how to manage and balance his/her home and work life. Stop stressing unnecessarily over small things, and focus on the big picture and never forget to laugh!

To close, I would like to acknowledge with gratitude the continuous support from our development partners.

Thank you also to our local business community, NGOs, church organizations and individuals who continue to work with us in promoting our collective vision of assuring quality education for all Samoans.

To the school committees, School Support Advisors, teachers, principals, parents and Ministry, lets continue to be the team of Champions who continue to work effortlessly to help shape our tomorrow.

Manuia o outou faiva manaia. Ia po uliuli o tou tino ae malamalama la outou silasila i lavasiga o le a feagai ai i lenei tausaga.

Soifua!