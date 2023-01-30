OP360 Launches Bold New Brand Identity Along with Refreshed Website
Premier global BPO refreshes brand to reflect multicultural presence and challenger spirit
The brand and our growth is reflective of and speaks to "a better way to outsource" which has garnered attention and attracted clients that have suffered neglect under the big box BPO way.”RIDGEFIELD, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OP360, a premier full-service outsourcing challenger brand with eight sites across four countries, today unveiled a refreshed brand identity and all-new website. A six time 2022 Stevie Awards winner, the company has been globally recognized for its excellence in corporate social responsibility and as an employer of choice. Centered on a people-first ethos, OP360 is hyper-focused on the health and wellness of its employees, the communities in which they operate, and respect for the cultures they thrive in. The relaunch of the company's identity and website marks a new chapter as a leader in the BPO and customer experience space. Featuring the colors that represent its diverse cultures and circles that symbolize the continuous loop of the customer experience, the bold new look showcases the personality of the company and the ceaseless drive to deliver excellence.
— David Highbloom, OP360 Chief Administrative Officer
The Ridgefield, CT headquartered company has realized explosive growth since its inception in 2006, increasing its presence across the globe - including sites in Davao and Cebu (Philippines), Barranquilla (Colombia), Coimbatore (India), and South Carolina (USA). OP360 has seen organic growth of 45% in global staff and a 41% increase in leadership staffing to manage its 33% increase in year over year billables.
As a testament to OP360’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity, women in leadership positions exceeded 45%. OP360 has leveraged its unique internal lead generation program, executive sales leadership, and externally focused Advisor program to optimize and accelerate new client acquisition.
The refreshed brand identity is the first of many initiatives for OP360 to better represent the company's evolution to a trusted global outsourcing challenger powerhouse recognized for its ability to scale rapidly while exceeding customer expectations through:
- consistent <3% attrition rate
- flexible contract terms
- unique referrals program driving 50% of new hires by employees
A key differentiator is the company's proven customer experience services, enabled by a higher than industry average employee satisfaction and partnerships with a curated suite of best-in-class tool providers to ensure optimal returns and peak performance.
About OP360
OP360 was founded in 2006 on a relationships-first philosophy. Bolstered by their first-hand experience, the founders set forth with one goal in mind: to be a trusted global workforce partner and position the business as a one-stop, full-service outsourcing company that delivers streamlined solutions for brands and businesses all while reducing costs, improving service levels and growing top-line performance. Thanks to the combination of incredible people, innovative technology, and progressive thought leadership, OP360 continually raises the bar of world-class customer experience.
