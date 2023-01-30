Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Dutch Secretary General Huijts

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Dutch Secretary General Paul Huijts today in Washington, DC to reaffirm our unwavering transatlantic unity and cooperation, and to reiterate our shared commitment to hold Russia accountable for its unjustified and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.

They also discussed opportunities for cooperation on securing cyberspace, enhancing preparedness for global health threats, and promoting gender equity and equality.