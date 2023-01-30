Juno Diagnostics' Co-Founder and CEO, Dirk van den Boom, Accepted into Forbes Business Council

Forbes Business Council Is an Invitation-Only Community for Successful Business Owners and Leaders

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Juno Diagnostics™, Inc. (JunoDx™), a women's health company focused on improving equitable access to prenatal care led by industry experts, announced today that its co-founder and CEO, Dirk van den Boom, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only community for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Dr. Van den Boom was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Dirk van den Boom into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As an accepted member of the Council, Dr. Van den Boom has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Van den Boom will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Dr. Van den Boom will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils' member concierge team.

"I am thrilled to be asked to join the Forbes Business Council," said Dr. Van den Boom. "As a co-founder and CEO, this gives me the opportunity to connect with others on their perspectives related to women's healthcare, diagnostics, genetic testing solutions, and the overall landscape of the medical industry. Juno Diagnostics will only continue to grow these partnerships and secure our role as a leading women's health company that provides equitable access to prenatal care."

About Juno Diagnostics™

Juno Diagnostics™ is a category-defining health company bringing vital prenatal health information to patients by combining accessibility, affordability, and transparency. The Company has developed a proprietary Sample Collection Kit and Device to facilitate capillary blood-based testing. Its lead product, the Juno Hazel™ test, is a non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPS) test that utilizes the proprietary Sample Collection Kit and improves access to high-quality testing results without the high cost, long lead times, and phlebotomy requirements of traditional NIPS.

For more information, visit http://www.junodx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.

