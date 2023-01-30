Chimera Investment Corporation Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

Chimera Investment Corporation CIM (the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

Call-in Number: U.S. Toll Free (866) 604-1613 International 201-689-7810 Webcast https://www.chimerareit.com/websites/chimera/English/5200/events.html A replay of the call will be available for two weeks following the conference call. Conference Call Replay: U.S. Toll Free (877) 660-6853 International (201) 612-7415 Conference ID 13733059

About Chimera Investment Corporation

We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.

