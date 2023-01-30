The Largest North American Surface Event Introduces New Pavilions, Offers Exclusive Hands-On Certification Programs and Product Launches at the Top of the Year's Buying Cycle

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / The International Surface Event, Informa Markets' premier exhibition comprised of three world-class trade events, SURFACES, StonExpo and TileExpo, serving the floor covering, stone and tile industries, goes live in Las Vegas with a packed agenda at the exposition, slated for January 31-February 2 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas. The 2023 edition of TISE is strategically aligned with Design and Construction Week and the Las Vegas Winter Market to offer a comprehensive platform for discovery in adjacent residential construction segments.

TISE will host nearly 600 exhibiting companies in Las Vegas featuring leaders in surfaces such as Mohawk, M S International, Laser Products Industries, Park Industries, RIVA, and Shaw Floors. As the global flooring market is expected to reach 558.2 billion USD by 2031, TISE is the international hub for all converging industries that work with surface material markets to purchase products, explore design inspiration, and expand business development. For a preview of the newest products launching at TISE 2023, launch the TISE 2023 Product & Trends Lookbook.

Accompanying the live in-person event, TISE offers a smart hybrid experience, TISE Live Virtual Event Vegas Edition, where online attendees can virtually tour the floor and connect with exhibitors, watch live demos and sessions, and get show updates from the exhibit hall. These features expand the event experience, whether attending in Las Vegas or joining from afar. TISE TV Reporters will also bring viewers in-booth product interviews with exhibitors straight from the Las Vegas show floor.

"The discoverability of techniques, new materials and innovations as well as hands-on certification programs on-site makes the TISE event such a unique and integral part of the flooring industry," remarks Dana Teague, SVP of Strategic Markets, Informa Markets. "This year our show focus highlights key themes such as progress in sustainable and efficient flooring, providing in-person connections and digital platform access, and addressing challenges in meeting the rapid growth and demand for flooring, tile and stone. Attendees will see this intentional design reflected across the education available in the agenda, but also in the new specialized pavilions."

TISE will organize seven pavilions, comprised of a co-location of COVER Connect Las Vegas, Natural Stone, National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), SESA Stone & Equipment Members, Tool Alley, and Wool, with over 80 product categories in total. Each pavilion provides attendees with focused areas on the show floor where they can discover similar products that fit the needs of their customers. In addition, the event features a host of collaboration areas including the Coverings Canada Lounge, Distributor Lounge, GreenStep Sustainability Lounge, themed education stages and theatres, and demo areas with the TISE Live Demo Stage and SFA The Cage stone demos.

Industry professionals can access targeted, market-leading associations across the floor covering, stone, and tile industry. The associations provide the opportunity to participate in learning, training, and certifications with their organizations on-site. The purpose of these associations is to innovate and advocate for each industry sector while bringing more value to the industry as a whole, and each association offers a wide array of technical and training resources, professional development opportunities, regulatory advocacy, and networking events.

In conjunction with the comprehensive show floor, TISE hosts acclaimed industry experts Chip Wade of Wade Works Creative, celebrity designer and TV host Jennifer Farrell of Jennifer Farrell Designs, Scott Humphrey of the World Floor Covering Association, and Michelle Winters of the Women of the Flooring Business to lead discussions promoting CGI technologies, management strategy and leadership tactics, and color and design forecasts. The sessions, part of the full TISE Pulse Seminar lineup, aim to increase awareness in niche market segments, effective strategy and leadership to increase productivity as the growth of the industry brings more demand.

Returning in 2023, TISE emphasizes the Women's Leadership Conference, slated for Monday, January 30. As the percent of women in the tile, flooring and stone industries increase year over year, TISE aims to create a platform for women to discuss leadership and business practices. The conference will be hosted by Katie Ford and will feature Shannon Vogel, Founder and Owner at Reach Social and Leslie Carothers, Principal of Savour Partnership as keynote speakers and conclude in a reception at the Foundation Room for networking.

As the crowning highlight of TISE 2023, The National Installer of the Year Competition will host eight semi-finalists at the annual competition recognizing the top carpet and hardwood installers. The competition celebrates skilled installation masters with a chance to win the title of 2023 National Installer of the Year to amplify professional exposure and recognition. The competition is produced in partnership with CFI, NWFA, IUPAT, and ProInstaller Magazine. The exclusive sponsors are Mohawk, Performance Accessories, Taylor Adhesives, and Q.E.P./Roberts, with additional support by Floor Covering Installer Magazine.

