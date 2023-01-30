Submit Release
Ponce Financial Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDLB), the holding company for Ponce Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Compared to Prior Periods):

  • Net loss of ($9.2) million or ($0.40) per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as compared to net loss of ($14.7) million, or ($0.64) per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and net income of $15.0 million, or $0.89 per diluted share for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
  • Included in the ($9.2) million 2022 fourth quarter results is a  $10.4 million increase in net provision for loan loss reserves/unused commitments to our Grain-originated microloan portfolio, as well as a reversal of $0.8 million of loan origination income that had been taken upfront (as opposed to deferred over the life of the loan).
  • Net interest income of $16.2 million  for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased $1.4 million, or 8.21%, from the prior quarter and $0.6 million, or 3.67%, from the same quarter last year, largely due to an increase in funding costs driven by the significant increase in interest rates during the quarter.
  • Net interest margin was 2.98% for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease from 3.62% for the prior quarter and from 4.51% for the same quarter last year. The reduction was largely attributable to an increase of lower yielding securities in the Company's portfolio and to an increase in the cost of funds.
  • Securities totaled $640.3 million as of  December 31, 2022, an increase of $526.0 million, or 460.31%, from December 31, 2021.
  • Net loans receivable were $1.49 billion as of  December 31, 2022, an increase of $188.0 million, or 14.41%, from December 31, 2021. The increase of $188.0 million was attributable to a $304.8 million net increase in non-PPP loans partially offset by a $116.7 million decrease in PPP loans.
  • Deposits were $1.25 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $47.7 million, or 3.96%, from December 31, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer’s Comments

Carlos P. Naudon, Ponce Financial Group’s President and CEO, stated “We took action this quarter, within applicable guidelines, to further reduce future exposure to our consumer microloan program with Grain by reducing available credit lines for many borrowers. Grain unused credit line exposure was reduced from $15.3 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022 to $0.4 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. We also increased our allowance for loan losses for this portfolio to $15.4 million, leaving us with total possible remaining exposure, inclusive of unused commitments, of $3.2 million at year-end, down from previous exposure of $28.6 million at the end of the third quarter. We also retained $1.4 million of security deposits from Grain borrowers, which may be available to offset the remaining exposure. While we are winding down our partnership with Grain, we will continue to explore and foster other partnerships, to invest in our people and in efficiency enhancing technologies and to use all available capital management tools to deliver value to our stakeholders as a nationally recognized MDI and CDFI institution.

Mr. Naudon continued, “Looking to the coming year, we are focused on successfully navigating a dramatically changed environment compared to a year ago in terms of credit costs and economic uncertainty. We are keenly aware, as many others in our industry have pointed out, that the road ahead will continue to be more volatile as we navigate through this necessary adjustment from an extended period of ultra-low interest rates. Fortunately for Ponce, during 2022 we significantly increased our capital base, both due to the second-step conversion as well as the $225 million sale of our perpetual preferred stock to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, as evidenced by our strong capital ratios. Our financial strength provides significant capacity for future growth, but we will be patient and judicious in deploying this capital while at the same time making use of our strength to support underserved but not undeserving members of our communities.”

Executive Chairman’s Comment

Steven A. Tsavaris, Ponce Financial Group’s Executive Chairman, added, “Despite a challenging environment, we were able to add almost $200 million to our loan portfolio across most categories during the quarter. We saw healthy growth in our multi-family loan and non-qualified mortgage portfolios. The loan portfolio, excluding Grain originations, continues to show great resiliency and continues to enjoy low LTVs”.

Selected performance metrics are as follows (refer to “Key Metrics” for additional information):

    At or for the Three Months Ended
 		 
    December 31,
 		  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  March 31,
 		  December 31,
 		 
Performance Ratios (Annualized):   2022
 		  2022
 		  2022
 		  2022
 		  2021
 		 
Return on average assets (1)     (1.62 %)     (2.80 %)     0.17 %     (1.55 %)     3.69 %  
Return on average equity (1)     (7.28 %)     (11.25 %)     1.01 %     (10.06 %)     31.46 %  
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)     2.14 %     3.12 %     3.86 %     4.48 %     4.32 %  
Net interest margin (1) (3)     2.98 %     3.62 %     4.10 %     4.68 %     4.51 %  
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)     2.78 %     4.83 %     3.73 %     6.39 %     3.90 %  
Efficiency ratio (4)     94.95 %     132.46 %     93.77 %     143.50 %     44.10 %  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities     151.73 %     161.30 %     151.98 %     145.54 %     138.10 %  
Average equity to average assets     22.32 %     24.90 %     17.32 %     15.76 %     11.71 %  


    At or for the Three Months Ended
 		 
    December 31,
 		  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  March 31,
 		  December 31,
 		 
Capital Ratios (Annualized):   2022
 		  2022
 		  2022
 		  2022
 		  2021
 		 
Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)     30.53 %     33.39 %     36.00 %     23.27 %     17.23 %  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)     29.26 %     32.13 %     34.75 %     22.02 %     15.98 %  
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)     29.26 %     32.13 %     34.75 %     22.02 %     15.98 %  
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)     20.47 %     22.91 %     28.79 %     14.88 %     10.95 %  


    At or for the Three Months Ended
 		 
    December 31,
 		  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		  March 31,
 		  December 31,
 		 
Asset Quality Ratios (Annualized):   2022
 		  2022
 		  2022
 		  2022
 		  2021
 		 
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans     2.27 %     1.77 %     1.31 %     1.28 %     1.24 %  
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans     252.33 %     118.43 %     94.05 %     106.84 %     142.90 %  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)     (0.85 %)     (0.52 %)     (0.05 %)     (0.22 %)     (0.18 %)  
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans     0.90 %     1.50 %     1.39 %     1.20 %     0.87 %  
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets     0.59 %     0.97 %     0.90 %     0.97 %     0.69 %  
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets     0.59 %     0.97 %     0.90 %     0.97 %     0.69 %  
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets     0.78 %     1.16 %     1.14 %     1.30 %     1.07 %  
  1. Annualized where appropriate.
  2. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
  3. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
  4. Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

Summary of Results of Operations

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022, was ($30.0) million compared to net income of $25.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. This variance was largely due to charges related to Grain and a contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation this year, gains on property sales last year versus a loss on equipment sale this year, higher compensation and occupancy expenses and a reduction on the income on sale of mortgage loans.

Net Interest Income and Net Margin

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $66.6 million compared to $58.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. This increase is largely explained by the increases in the securities and loan portfolios.

Net interest margin was 3.75% for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to 4.13% for the same period last year, a decrease of 38bps. The decrease in net interest margin was a result of an increase in the cost of funds driven by higher interest rates as well as a higher proportion of investment securities within interest-earning assets. These securities offer lower yields versus traditional loans. 

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $0.4 million, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 72.29%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $18.7 million, or 97.72%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021.

The $1.1 million decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 was impacted by the reversal of loan origination income that had been taken upfront (as opposed to deferred) as well as lower income on sale of mortgage loans.

The $18.7 million decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021 was attributable to the non-recurring  $15.4 million gains on sale of property last year, a $1.4 million reduction in  loan origination fees and a $1.3 million reduction in income on sale of mortgage loans.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022, decreased $28.2 million, or 81.47%, to $6.4 million compared to $34.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease is primarily due to $20.3 million gains on sale of property last year versus a loss on sale of equipment of $0.4 million, a $4.5 million reduction in income on sale of mortgage loans and a $1.7 million reduction in  loan origination fees this year.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022, was $15.8 million, a decrease of  $9.7 million, or 37.97%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022 and  $0.1 million, or 0.56%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021. The $9.7 million decrease from the three months ended September 30, 2022 was mainly attributable to the Grain write-off and write-down in the third quarter and to a lesser extent, a decrease in compensation and benefits expense as we reduced the bonus accrual during the fourth quarter. The $0.1 million decrease from the three months ended December 31, 2021 was attributable to a decrease of $0.6 million in direct loan expense, a $0.5 million recovery of Grain charge-offs and a decrease of $0.5 million in compensation and benefits expense, offset by increases of $0.9 million in occupancy and equipment, mainly due to rental expenses incurred after the sale of property during 2021 and $0.3 million in data processing expenses.

Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2022, was $85.8 million, an increase of $28.7 million or 50.19%, compared to $57.1 million the year ended December 31, 2021. The $28.7 million increase in non-interest expense was attributable to the $17.9 million Grain write-off and write-down, $5.0 million contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation, and increases of $4.7 million in compensation and benefits expense, $2.6 million in occupancy and equipment expenses, $0.8 million in data processing expenses, $0.5 million in other operating expenses, $0.4 million in marketing and promotional expenses and $0.3 million in insurance and surety bond premiums. These items were partially offset by decreases of $1.7 million in professional fees, $1.4 million in direct loan expenses and $0.5 million in office supplies, telephone and postage.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased $658.5 million, or 39.82%, to $2.31 billion as of December 31, 2022 from $1.65 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase in total assets is largely attributable to an increase of $509.9 million resulting from the purchases in held-to-maturity securities utilizing the $225.0 million received from the issuance of preferred stock to the U.S. Treasury pursuant to its Emergency Capital Investment Program. The increase in total assets is further impacted by increases of $188.0 million in net loans receivable (inclusive of a $116.7 million net decrease in PPP loans), $33.4 million in right of use assets, $18.7 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock, $16.2 million resulting from the purchase of available-for-sale securities and $12.3 million in deferred tax assets. These increases are partially offset by decreases of $99.5 million in cash and equivalents, $13.9 million in mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value and $6.2 million in other assets.

Total liabilities increased $355.0 million, or 24.25%, to $1.82 billion as of December 31, 2022 from $1.46 billion as of December 31, 2021. The increase in total liabilities was largely attributable to increases of $411.1 million in advances from FHLBNY, $47.7 million in deposits, and $34.5 million in operating lease liabilities, offset by decreases of $122.0 million in subscription liabilities related to the conversion of the mutual holding company to a stock company held as of December 31, 2021 pending the closing of the conversion and reorganization on January 27, 2022 and $15.1 million in warehouse lines of credit.

Total stockholders’ equity increased $303.4 million, or 160.34%, to $492.7 million as of December 31, 2022, from $189.3 million as of December 31, 2021. This increase in stockholders’ equity was largely attributable to the $225.0 million issuance of preferred stock to the U.S. Department of the Treasury pursuant to its Emergency Capital Investment Program and the $118.0 million received as a result of the sale of common stock in the conversion of the mutual holding company to a stock company.

About Ponce Financial Group, Inc.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, is the holding company for Ponce Bank. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. Ponce Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties, construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. Ponce Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “will,” “would,” “expects,” “project,” “may,” “could,” “developments,” “strategic,” “launching,” “opportunities,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets” and similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to, adverse conditions in the capital and debt markets and the impact of such conditions on business activities; changes in interest rates; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which Ponce Bank operates, including changes that adversely affect borrowers’ ability to service and repay Ponce Bank’s loans; anticipated losses with respect to the Company's investment in Grain; the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and Ponce Bank’s attempts at mitigation; changes in the value of securities in the investment portfolio; changes in loan default and charge-off rates; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; changes in government regulation; changes in accounting standards and practices; the risk that intangibles recorded in the financial statements will become impaired; demand for loans in Ponce Bank’s market area; Ponce Bank’s ability to attract and maintain deposits; risks related to the implementation of acquisitions, dispositions, and restructurings; the risk that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements and the risk factors described in Ponce Financial Group, Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which are available at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)

                             
  As of  
  December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
  2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
ASSETS                            
Cash and due from banks:                            
Cash $ 34,074     $ 37,235     $ 53,544     $ 32,168     $ 98,954  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks   20,286       25,286       221,262       37,127       54,940  
Total cash and cash equivalents   54,360       62,521       274,806       69,295       153,894  
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value   129,505       131,977       140,044       154,799       113,346  
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost   510,820       494,297       211,517       927       934  
Placement with banks   1,494       2,490       2,490       2,490       2,490  
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   1,979       3,357       9,234       7,972       15,836  
Loans receivable, net   1,493,127       1,392,553       1,324,320       1,300,446       1,305,078  
Accrued interest receivable   15,049       14,063       13,255       12,799       12,362  
Premises and equipment, net   17,446       17,759       18,945       19,279       19,617  
Right of use assets   33,423       34,121       34,416       35,179        
Federal Home Loan Bank of New York stock (FHLBNY), at cost   24,661       14,272       16,429       5,420       6,001  
Deferred tax assets   16,137       13,822       9,658       7,440       3,820  
Other assets   13,988       11,170       21,585       13,730       20,132  
Total assets $ 2,311,989     $ 2,192,402     $ 2,076,699     $ 1,629,776     $ 1,653,510  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                            
Liabilities:                            
Deposits $ 1,252,412     $ 1,351,189     $ 1,148,728     $ 1,181,165     $ 1,204,716  
Operating lease liabilities   34,532       35,081       35,217       35,821        
Accrued interest payable   1,390       854       158       223       228  
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance   9,724       10,589       8,668       10,161       7,657  
Advances from the FHLBNY and others   517,375       286,375       334,375       93,375       106,255  
Warehouse lines of credit                     753       15,090  
Mutual holding company conversion subscription liabilities                           122,000  
Other liabilities   3,856       7,631       31,471       8,699       8,308  
Total liabilities   1,819,289       1,691,719       1,558,617       1,330,197       1,464,254  
Commitments and contingencies                            
Stockholders' Equity:                            
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized   225,000       225,000       225,000              
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 200,000,000  shares authorized   249       247       247       247       185  
Treasury stock, at cost   (2 )                       (13,687 )
Additional paid-in-capital   206,508       206,092       205,669       205,243       85,601  
Retained earnings   92,955       102,169       116,907       116,136       122,956  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (17,860 )     (18,420 )     (15,032 )     (7,035 )     (1,456 )
Unearned compensation ─ ESOP   (14,150 )     (14,405 )     (14,709 )     (15,012 )     (4,343 )
Total stockholders' equity   492,700       500,683       518,082       299,579       189,256  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,311,989     $ 2,192,402     $ 2,076,699     $ 1,629,776     $ 1,653,510  


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended  
  December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
  2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Interest and dividend income:                            
Interest on loans receivable $ 18,550     $ 17,058     $ 16,057     $ 18,200     $ 18,013  
Interest on deposits due from banks   199       346       132       36       7  
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock   6,184       4,230       978       782       632  
Total interest and dividend income   24,933       21,634       17,167       19,018       18,652  
Interest expense:                            
Interest on certificates of deposit   1,310       687       677       803       907  
Interest on other deposits   4,125       1,543       521       284       309  
Interest on borrowings   3,332       1,793       481       593       654  
Total interest expense   8,767       4,023       1,679       1,680       1,870  
Net interest income   16,166       17,611       15,488       17,338       16,782  
Provision for loan losses   12,641       9,330       817       1,258       873  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   3,525       8,281       14,671       16,080       15,909  
Non-interest income:                            
Service charges and fees   481       464       445       440       468  
Brokerage commissions   180       288       214       338       401  
Late and prepayment charges   263       109       193       58       336  
Income on sale of mortgage loans   7       116       200       418       1,294  
Loan origination(1)   (557 )     522       696       625       886  
(Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment         (436 )                 15,431  
Other   63       514       431       347       353  
Total non-interest income   437       1,577       2,179       2,226       19,169  
Non-interest expense:                            
Compensation and benefits   6,501       7,377       6,911       7,125       6,959  
Occupancy and equipment   3,928       3,611       3,237       3,192       3,007  
Data processing expenses   1,114       994       824       847       771  
Direct loan expenses   454       654       505       874       1,032  
Insurance and surety bond premiums   270       297       156       147       149  
Office supplies, telephone and postage   375       369       406       405       552  
Professional fees   1,571       1,251       1,748       1,334       1,700  
Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation                     4,995        
Grain write-off and write-down   (515 )     8,881       1,500       8,074        
Marketing and promotional expenses   256       214       52       71       69  
Directors fees   112       89       96       71       80  
Regulatory assessment   84       99       71       83       69  
Other operating expenses   1,615       1,580       1,061       856       1,466  
Total non-interest expense   15,765       25,416       16,567       28,074       15,854  
(Loss) income before income taxes   (11,803 )     (15,558 )     283       (9,768 )     19,224  
(Benefit) provision for income taxes   (2,589 )     (820 )     (488 )     (2,948 )     4,245  
Net (loss) income $ (9,214 )   $ (14,738 )   $ 771     $ (6,820 )   $ 14,979  
(Loss) earnings per common share:                            
Basic $ (0.40 )   $ (0.64 )   $ 0.03     $ (0.31 )   $ 0.90  
Diluted $ (0.40 )   $ (0.64 )   $ 0.03     $ (0.31 )   $ 0.89  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                            
Basic   23,168,097       23,094,859       23,056,559       21,721,113       16,864,929  
Diluted   23,168,097       23,094,859       23,128,911       21,721,113       16,924,785  
  1. Amounts for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2022 include the reversal of $0.8 million of loan origination income that had been taken upfront in prior quarters of 2022 (as opposed to deferred over the life of ‎the loan)‎.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

    For the Years Ended December 31,  
    2022     2021     Variance $     Variance %  
Interest and dividend income:                        
Interest on loans receivable   $ 69,865     $ 65,532     $ 4,333       6.61 %
Interest on deposits due from banks     713       20       693       3,465.00 %
Interest and dividend on securities and FHLBNY stock     12,174       1,546       10,628       687.45 %
Total interest and dividend income     82,752       67,098       15,654       23.33 %
Interest expense:                        
Interest on certificates of deposit     3,477       4,244       (767 )     (18.07 %)
Interest on other deposits     6,473       1,427       5,046       353.61 %
Interest on borrowings     6,199       2,581       3,618       140.18 %
Total interest expense     16,149       8,252       7,897       95.70 %
Net interest income     66,603       58,846       7,757       13.18 %
Provision for loan losses     24,046       2,717       21,329       785.02 %
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     42,557       56,129       (13,572 )     (24.18 %)
Non-interest income:                        
Service charges and fees     1,830       1,657       173       10.44 %
Brokerage commissions     1,020       1,324       (304 )     (22.96 %)
Late and prepayment charges     623       1,207       (584 )     (48.38 %)
Income on sale of mortgage loans     741       5,265       (4,524 )     (85.93 %)
Loan origination     1,286       3,021       (1,735 )     (57.43 %)
(Loss) gain on sale of premises and equipment     (436 )     20,270       (20,706 )     (102.15 %)
Other     1,355       1,893       (538 )     (28.42 %)
Total non-interest income     6,419       34,637       (28,218 )     (81.47 %)
Non-interest expense:                        
Compensation and benefits     27,914       23,262       4,652       20.00 %
Occupancy and equipment     13,968       11,328       2,640       23.31 %
Data processing expenses     3,779       3,015       764       25.34 %
Direct loan expenses     2,487       3,888       (1,401 )     (36.03 %)
Insurance and surety bond premiums     870       585       285       48.72 %
Office supplies, telephone and postage     1,555       2,054       (499 )     (24.29 %)
Professional fees     5,904       7,629       (1,725 )     (22.61 %)
Contribution to the Ponce De Leon Foundation     4,995             4,995       %
Grain write-off and write-down     17,940             17,940       %
Marketing and promotional expenses     593       206       387       187.86 %
Directors fees     368       285       83       29.12 %
Regulatory assessment     337       323       14       4.33 %
Other operating expenses     5,112       4,567       545       11.93 %
Total non-interest expense     85,822       57,142       28,680       50.19 %
(Loss) income before income taxes     (36,846 )     33,624       (70,470 )     (209.58 %)
(Benefit) provision for income taxes     (6,845 )     8,209       (15,054 )     (183.38 %)
Net (loss) income   $ (30,001 )   $ 25,415     $ (55,416 )     (218.04 %)
(Loss) earnings per common share:                        
Basic   $ (1.32 )   $ 1.52     $ (2.84 )     (187.11 %)
Diluted   $ (1.32 )   $ 1.51     $ (2.84 )     (187.35 %)
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                        
Basic     22,690,943       16,744,561       5,946,382       35.51 %
Diluted     22,690,943       16,791,443       5,899,500       35.13 %


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Key Metrics

  At or for the Three Months Ended
 		 
  December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,    
  2022     2022     2022     2022     2021    
Performance Ratios:                              
Return on average assets (1)   (1.62 %)     (2.80 %)     0.17 %     (1.55 %)     3.69 %  
Return on average equity (1)   (7.28 %)     (11.25 %)     1.01 %     (10.06 %)     31.46 %  
Net interest rate spread (1) (2)   2.14 %     3.12 %     3.86 %     4.48 %     4.32 %  
Net interest margin (1) (3)   2.98 %     3.62 %     4.10 %     4.68 %     4.51 %  
Non-interest expense to average assets (1)   2.78 %     4.83 %     3.73 %     6.39 %     3.90 %  
Efficiency ratio (4)   94.95 %     132.46 %     93.77 %     143.50 %     44.10 %  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities   151.73 %     161.30 %     151.98 %     145.54 %     138.10 %  
Average equity to average assets   22.32 %     24.90 %     17.32 %     15.76 %     11.71 %  
Capital Ratios:                              
Total capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)   30.53 %     33.39 %     36.00 %     23.27 %     17.23 %  
Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets (Bank only)   29.26 %     32.13 %     34.75 %     22.02 %     15.98 %  
Common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets (Bank only)   29.26 %     32.13 %     34.75 %     22.02 %     15.98 %  
Tier 1 capital to average assets (Bank only)   20.47 %     22.91 %     28.79 %     14.88 %     10.95 %  
Asset Quality Ratios:                              
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans   2.27 %     1.77 %     1.31 %     1.28 %     1.24 %  
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans   252.33 %     118.43 %     94.05 %     106.84 %     142.90 %  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans (1)   (0.85 %)     (0.52 %)     (0.05 %)     (0.22 %)     (0.18 %)  
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total gross loans   0.90 %     1.50 %     1.39 %     1.20 %     0.87 %  
Non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets   0.59 %     0.97 %     0.90 %     0.97 %     0.69 %  
Total non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets   0.59 %     0.97 %     0.90 %     0.97 %     0.69 %  
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans as a percentage of total assets   0.78 %     1.16 %     1.14 %     1.30 %     1.07 %  
Other:                              
Number of offices   18       18       18       18       19    
Number of full-time equivalent employees   253       257       253       223       217    
                               
  1. Annualized where appropriate.
  2. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
  3. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
  4. Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Securities Portfolio

    December 31, 2022     December 31, 2021  
          Gross     Gross                 Gross     Gross        
    Amortized     Unrealized     Unrealized           Amortized     Unrealized     Unrealized        
    Cost     Gains     Losses     Fair Value     Cost     Gains     Losses     Fair Value  
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)  
Available-for-Sale Securities:                                                
U.S. Government Bonds   $ 2,985     $     $ (296 )   $ 2,689     $ 2,981     $     $ (47 )   $ 2,934  
Corporate Bonds     25,824             (2,465 )     23,359       21,243       144       (203 )     21,184  
Mortgage-Backed Securities:                                                
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations(1)     44,503             (6,726 )     37,777       18,845             (497 )     18,348  
FHLMC Certificates     11,310             (1,676 )     9,634                          
FNMA Certificates     67,199             (11,271 )     55,928       71,930             (1,231 )     70,699  
GNMA Certificates     122             (4 )     118       175       6             181  
Total available-for-sale securities   $ 151,943     $     $ (22,438 )   $ 129,505     $ 115,174     $ 150     $ (1,978 )   $ 113,346  
                                                 
Held-to-Maturity Securities:                                                
U.S. Agency Bonds   $ 35,000     $     $ (380 )   $ 34,620     $     $     $     $  
Corporate Bonds     82,500       57       (3,819 )     78,738                          
Mortgage-Backed Securities:                                                
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations(1)     235,479       192       (5,558 )     230,113                          
FHLMC Certificates     4,120             (268 )     3,852       934             (20 )     914  
FNMA Certificates     131,918             (5,227 )     126,691                          
SBA Certificates     21,803       34             21,837                          
Total held-to-maturity securities   $ 510,820     $ 283     $ (15,252 )   $ 495,851     $ 934     $     $ (20 )   $ 914  
  1. Comprised of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC”), Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA”) and Ginnie Mae (“GNMA”) issued securities.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Loan Portfolio

    As of  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Mortgage loans:                                                            
1-4 family residential                                                            
Investor Owned   $ 343,968       22.54 %   $ 336,667       23.79 %   $ 321,671       24.02 %   $ 323,442       24.59 %   $ 317,304       24.01 %
Owner-Occupied     134,878       8.84 %     112,749       7.97 %     100,048       7.47 %     95,234       7.24 %     96,947       7.33 %
Multifamily residential     494,667       32.42 %     421,917       29.81 %     396,470       29.60 %     368,133       27.98 %     348,300       26.34 %
Nonresidential properties     308,043       20.19 %     282,642       19.97 %     279,877       20.90 %     251,893       19.14 %     239,691       18.13 %
Construction and land     185,018       12.13 %     197,437       13.95 %     165,425       12.35 %     144,881       11.01 %     134,651       10.19 %
Total mortgage loans     1,466,574       96.12 %     1,351,412       95.49 %     1,263,491       94.34 %     1,183,583       89.96 %     1,136,893       86.00 %
Non-mortgage loans:                                                            
Business loans (1)     39,965       2.62 %     41,398       2.92 %     45,720       3.41 %     100,253       7.62 %     150,512       11.38 %
Consumer loans (2)     19,129       1.26 %     22,563       1.59 %     30,198       2.25 %     31,899       2.42 %     34,693       2.62 %
Total non-mortgage loans     59,094       3.88 %     63,961       4.51 %     75,918       5.66 %     132,152       10.04 %     185,205       14.00 %
Total loans, gross     1,525,668       100.00 %     1,415,373       100.00 %     1,339,409       100.00 %     1,315,735       100.00 %     1,322,098       100.00 %
                                                             
Net deferred loan origination costs     2,051             2,288             2,446             1,604             (668 )      
Allowance for losses on loans     (34,592 )           (25,108 )           (17,535 )           (16,893 )           (16,352 )      
                                                             
Loans, net   $ 1,493,127           $ 1,392,553           $ 1,324,320           $ 1,300,446           $ 1,305,078        
  1. As of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, business loans include $20.0 million, $24.7 million, $30.8 million, $86.0 million and $136.8 million, respectively, of PPP loans.
  2. As of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, consumer loans include $18.2 million, $21.5 million, $28.3 million, $31.0 million and $33.9 million, respectively, of loans originated by the Bank pursuant to its arrangement with Grain.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Grain Loan Exposure

Grain Technologies, Inc. ("Grain") Total Exposure as of December 31, 2022  
(in thousands)  
Receivable from Grain      
Microloans originated - put back to Grain (inception-to-December 31, 2022)   $ 25,467  
Write-downs, net of recoveries (year to date as of December 31, 2022)     (17,455 )
Cash receipts from Grain (inception-to-December 31, 2022)     (6,186 )
Grant/reserve     (1,826 )
Net receivable as of December 31, 2022   $  
Microloan receivables from Grain Borrowers      
Grain originated loans receivable as of December 31, 2022   $ 18,158  
Allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2022(1)     (15,415 )
Microloans, net of allowance for loan losses as of December 31, 2022   $ 2,743  
Investments      
Investment in Grain   $ 1,000  
Investment in Grain write-off in Q3 2022     (1,000 )
Investment in Grain as of December 31, 2022      
Total exposure to Grain as of December 31, 2022   $ 2,743  
  1. Includes $0.03 million for allowance for unused commitments on the $0.4 million of unused commitments available to Grain originated borrowers reported in other liabilities in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions. Excludes $1.4 million of security deposits by Grain originated borrowers reported in deposits in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Financial Conditions.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Allowance for Loan Losses

  For the Three Months Ended  
  December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
  2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Allowance for loan losses at beginning of the period $ 25,108     $ 17,535     $ 16,893     $ 16,352     $ 16,008  
Provision for loan losses   12,641       9,330       817       1,258       873  
Charge-offs:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residences                            
Investor owned                            
Owner occupied                            
Multifamily residences                           (38 )
Nonresidential properties                            
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business                            
Consumer   (3,659 )     (1,799 )     (450 )     (751 )     (560 )
Total charge-offs   (3,659 )     (1,799 )     (450 )     (751 )     (598 )
Recoveries:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residences                            
Investor owned               156             8  
Owner occupied         39                   45  
Multifamily residences                            
Nonresidential properties                            
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business         1       91       2       15  
Consumer   502       2       28       32       1  
Total recoveries   502       42       275       34       69  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   (3,157 )     (1,757 )     (175 )     (717 )     (529 )
Allowance for loan losses at end of the period $ 34,592     $ 25,108     $ 17,535     $ 16,893     $ 16,352  


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Deposits

    As of  
    December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
    Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent     Amount     Percent  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Demand   $ 289,149       23.08 %   $ 288,654       21.37 %   $ 284,462       24.77 %   $ 281,132       23.81 %   $ 274,956       22.83 %
Interest-bearing deposits:                                                            
NOW/IOLA accounts     24,349       1.94 %     28,799       2.13 %     28,597       2.49 %     33,010       2.79 %     35,280       2.93 %
Money market accounts     317,815       25.38 %     360,293       26.66 %     181,156       15.77 %     169,847       14.38 %     186,893       15.51 %
Reciprocal deposits     114,049       9.11 %     162,858       12.05 %     151,264       13.17 %     160,510       13.59 %     143,221       11.89 %
Savings accounts     130,432       10.41 %     140,055       10.37 %     139,244       12.12 %     133,966       11.34 %     134,887       11.20 %
Total NOW,  money market, reciprocal and savings accounts     586,645       46.84 %     692,005       51.21 %     500,261       43.55 %     497,333       42.10 %     500,281       41.53 %
Certificates of deposit of $250K or more     70,113       5.60 %     61,900       4.58 %     65,157       5.67 %     75,130       6.36 %     78,454       6.51 %
Brokered certificates of deposit(1)     98,754       7.89 %     98,760       7.31 %     62,650       5.45 %     79,282       6.71 %     79,320       6.58 %
Listing service deposits(1)     35,813       2.86 %     40,964       3.03 %     48,953       4.26 %     53,876       4.56 %     66,411       5.51 %
All other certificates of deposit less than $250K     171,938       13.73 %     168,906       12.50 %     187,245       16.30 %     194,412       16.46 %     205,294       17.04 %
Total certificates of deposit     376,618       30.08 %     370,530       27.42 %     364,005       31.68 %     402,700       34.09 %     429,479       35.64 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     963,263       76.92 %     1,062,535       78.63 %     864,266       75.23 %     900,033       76.19 %     929,760       77.17 %
Total deposits   $ 1,252,412       100.00 %   $ 1,351,189       100.00 %   $ 1,148,728       100.00 %   $ 1,181,165       100.00 %   $ 1,204,716       100.00 %
  1. As of December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021,  there were $13.6 million, $13.8 million, $18.5 million, $19.0 million, and $29.0 million, respectively, in individual listing service deposits amounting to $250,000 or more. All brokered certificates of deposit individually amounted to less than $250,000.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Nonperforming Assets

  As of Three Months Ended  
  December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
  2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Non-accrual loans:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residential                            
Investor owned $ 2,844     $ 5,902     $ 3,460     $ 3,596     $ 3,349  
Owner occupied   961       971       1,140       962       1,284  
Multifamily residential                           1,200  
Nonresidential properties         778       1,162       1,166       2,163  
Construction and land   7,567       10,660       10,817       7,567       917  
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business         359                    
Consumer                            
Total non-accrual loans (not including non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans) $ 11,372     $ 18,670     $ 16,579     $ 13,291     $ 8,913  
                             
Non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residential                            
Investor owned $ 217     $ 221     $ 224     $ 230     $ 234  
Owner occupied   2,027       2,215       1,746       2,192       2,196  
Multifamily residential                            
Nonresidential properties   93       95       96       98       100  
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business                            
Consumer                            
Total non-accruing troubled debt restructured loans   2,337       2,531       2,066       2,520       2,530  
Total non-accrual loans $ 13,709     $ 21,201     $ 18,645     $ 15,811     $ 11,443  
                             
Accruing troubled debt restructured loans:                            
Mortgage loans:                            
1-4 family residential                            
Investor owned $ 2,207     $ 2,228     $ 2,246     $ 2,269     $ 3,089  
Owner occupied   1,328       1,254       2,019       2,313       2,374  
Multifamily residential                            
Nonresidential properties   708       715       725       726       732  
Construction and land                            
Non-mortgage loans:                            
Business                            
Consumer                            
Total accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 4,243     $ 4,197     $ 4,990     $ 5,308     $ 6,195  
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans $ 17,952     $ 25,398     $ 23,635     $ 21,119     $ 17,638  
Total non-performing loans to total gross loans   0.90 %     1.50 %     1.39 %     1.20 %     0.87 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets   0.59 %     0.97 %     0.90 %     0.97 %     0.69 %
Total non-performing assets and accruing troubled debt restructured loans to total assets   0.78 %     1.16 %     1.14 %     1.30 %     1.07 %


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Three Months Ended December 31,
  2022
   2021
  Average               Average            
  Outstanding           Average   Outstanding           Average
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate(1)   Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate (1)
  (Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:                              
Loans(2) $ 1,478,308     $ 18,550     4.98 %   $ 1,320,635     $ 18,013     5.41 %
Securities(3)   636,457       5,931     3.70 %     113,826       566     1.97 %
Other(4)   38,879       452     4.61 %     43,346       73     0.67 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,153,644       24,933     4.59 %     1,477,807       18,652     5.01 %
Non-interest-earning assets   96,051                 134,798            
Total assets $ 2,249,695               $ 1,612,605            
Interest-bearing liabilities:                              
NOW/IOLA $ 25,349     $ 22     0.34 %   $ 29,771     $ 16     0.21 %
Money market   503,286       4,095     3.23 %     340,334       259     0.30 %
Savings   139,115       8     0.02 %     137,383       33     0.10 %
Certificates of deposit   368,895       1,310     1.41 %     433,571       907     0.83 %
Total deposits   1,036,645       5,435     2.08 %     941,059       1,215     0.51 %
Advance payments by borrowers   12,942           0.00 %     10,361       1     0.04 %
Borrowings   369,832       3,332     3.57 %     118,692       654     2.19 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,419,419       8,767     2.45 %     1,070,112       1,870     0.69 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                              
Non-interest-bearing demand   325,616                 320,074            
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   2,424                 33,506            
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   328,040                 353,580            
Total liabilities   1,747,459       8,767           1,423,692       1,870      
Total equity   502,236                 188,913            
Total liabilities and total equity $ 2,249,695           2.45 %   $ 1,612,605           0.69 %
Net interest income       $ 16,166               $ 16,782      
Net interest rate spread(5)             2.14 %               4.32 %
Net interest-earning assets(6) $ 734,225               $ 407,695            
Net interest margin(7)             2.98 %               4.51 %
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities             151.73 %               138.10 %
  1. Annualized where appropriate.
  2. Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
  3. Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
  4. Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
  5. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
  6. Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
  7. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.


Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Average Balance Sheets

  For the Years Ended December 31,  
  2022     2021  
  Average                 Average              
  Outstanding           Average     Outstanding           Average  
  Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate(1)     Balance     Interest     Yield/Rate  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans(2) $ 1,375,723     $ 69,865       5.08 %   $ 1,312,505     $ 65,532       4.99 %
Securities(3)   357,446       11,709       3.28 %     62,908       1,267       2.01 %
Other(4)   44,160       1,178       2.67 %     51,156       299       0.58 %
Total interest-earning assets   1,777,329       82,752       4.66 %     1,426,569       67,098       4.70 %
Non-interest-earning assets   164,324                   89,152              
Total assets $ 1,941,653                 $ 1,515,721              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
NOW/IOLA $ 30,151     $ 65       0.22 %   $ 30,851     $ 109       0.35 %
Money market   393,555       6,275       1.59 %     310,611       1,168       0.38 %
Savings   138,137       128       0.09 %     133,244       146       0.11 %
Certificates of deposit   382,022       3,477       0.91 %     430,164       4,244       0.99 %
Total deposits   943,865       9,945       1.05 %     904,870       5,667       0.63 %
Advance payments by borrowers   11,514       5       0.04 %     10,106       4       0.04 %
Borrowings   206,969       6,199       3.00 %     121,319       2,581       2.13 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   1,162,348       16,149       1.39 %     1,036,295       8,252       0.80 %
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Non-interest-bearing demand   344,505                   287,008              
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities   33,225                   17,763              
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities   377,730                   304,771              
Total liabilities   1,540,078       16,149             1,341,066       8,252        
Total equity   401,575                   174,655              
Total liabilities and total equity $ 1,941,653             1.39 %   $ 1,515,721             0.80 %
Net interest income       $ 66,603                 $ 58,846        
Net interest rate spread(5)               3.27 %                 3.90 %
Net interest-earning assets(6) $ 614,981                 $ 390,274              
Net interest margin(7)               3.75 %                 4.13 %
Average interest-earning assets to                                  
interest-bearing liabilities               152.91 %                 137.66 %
  1. Annualized where appropriate.
  2. Loans include loans and mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value.
  3. Securities include available-for-sale securities and held-to-maturity securities.
  4. Includes FHLBNY demand account and FHLBNY stock dividends.
  5. Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
  6. Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
  7. Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc., as the successor by merger with PDL Community Bancorp, and Subsidiaries
Other Data

  As of  
  December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,  
  2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Other Data                            
Common shares issued   24,859,353       24,728,460       24,724,274       24,724,274       18,463,028  
Less treasury shares                           1,037,041  
Common shares outstanding at end of period   24,859,353       24,728,460       24,724,274       24,724,274       17,425,987  
                             
Book value per common share $ 10.77     $ 11.15     $ 11.85     $ 12.12     $ 10.86  
Tangible book value per common share $ 10.77     $ 11.15     $ 11.85     $ 12.12     $ 10.86  

Contact:
Frank Perez
Frank.perez@poncebank.net
718-931-9000

 


