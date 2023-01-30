Submit Release
Sprouts Farmers Market to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings on March 2, 2023

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced it will issue financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended January 1, 2023, before the market opens on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Following the release, Sprouts’ management will conduct a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss the results for the quarter and full year.

A webcast of the conference call will be available at investors.sprouts.com. Participants should register on the website approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the webcast.
   
A webcast replay will be available at approximately 4:00 p.m. EST on March 2, 2023. This can be accessed with the following link.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

