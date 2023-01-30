SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. - CVLG

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (“Covenant” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CVLG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Covenant and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On January 25, 2023, Covenant issued a press release announcing fourth-quarter financial and operating results. Among other items, Covenant reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.37, missing consensus estimates by $0.05. Covenant advised investors that the Company had “incurred unusual expense from two items: (i) an early lease abandonment and disposal charge and (ii) excess equipment due to delivery of a large number of new tractors combined with delays in removing existing leased tractors from operations.”

On this news, Covenant’s stock price fell $8.42 per share, or 21.91%, to close at $30.01 per share on January 25, 2023.

