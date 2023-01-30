BCS Concrete Structures Utilizes OSHA Top 10 Safety Violations for Safety Education
OSHA Published 2022 its Top 10 Safety ViolationsAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BCS Concrete Structures, a leading commercial concrete contractor in Austin, Texas, today revealed the OSHA Top Violations for the year 2022. The list shows the previous year's most frequently cited accidents and violations. The findings are expected to educate the BCS workers on proper safety in the field.
Workplace injuries pose a significant risk to a business due to lower productivity, higher medical bills, and delays. These factors can significantly affect a business’s bottom line throughout the year. OSHA’s safety violation list is intended to identify these higher-risk events and encourages employees and companies to practice more effective safety measures.
The full The Top 10 most frequently cited workplace safety standards are:
Fall Protection - General
Hazard Communication
Respiratory Protection
Ladders
Scaffolding
Lockout/Tagout
Powered Industrial Trucks
Fall Protection - Training Requirements
Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) - Eye and Face Protection
Machine Guarding
The OSHA list shows that fall protection stayed at the number one spot as the most violated safety standard of 2022. Hazard communication and respiratory protection took the 2nd and 3rd spots, respectively. In their official announcement, BCS also noted that fall protection and personal protective equipment (PPE) contributed the most to BCS’ loss of productivity.
BCS plans to use this data for improvement as they prioritize safety education within the workplace through events, courses, and policies, which helps the company increase safety awareness.
About BCS Concrete Structures: BCS Concrete Structures is a turnkey concrete subcontractor operating primarily in Greater Central Texas. BCS plans, schedules, and creates reliable concrete structures for our clients. Their mission is to build lasting relationships with their customers that lead to building projects that also last. Visit https://bcsaustin.com.
