‘Hope Is Now,’ Written by Dion Welton, will be Digitally Released in 2023

Dion Welton, an acclaimed author, and public speaker announced the digital release of his fastest-growing faith-based encouragement publication 'Hope Is Now'.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the world is full of disappointment, disagreement, conflicting opinions, and tension. We hear bad news 24 hours, around the clock and it has become a norm. Amidst this negativity and despair, one thing we will all agree on is the massive significance of a little word of hope and encouragement. Dion's 'Hope is Now' magazine is all about hope, spreading positivity and inspiring readers to have strong faith. Within 5 years, 'Hope is Now' has become one of the fastest-growing, nationwide, faith-based publications in the US and Canada.

"Hope is Now’’ magazine depicts my purpose in life. It has successfully touched millions of hearts and moved people from all walks of life. Each issue is packed with inspiring insights and uplifting stories of overcoming struggles to make it resonate perfectly with the psychology of today's readers. I want to make a positive difference in the lives of people beyond borders, ethnicity, religious beliefs, and economic backgrounds." ~ Dion Welton

Being a national publication with millions of subscribers and followers in the U.S. and Canada, it's time for 'Hope is Now' to go digital and reach even more people from all walks of life, and all faiths. After securing a place in Barnes and Noble, Books a Million, Walmart, Walmart Canada, all kinds of retailers in the US and Canada, and nearly 4000 waiting rooms, Dion decided to launch the magazine digitally and reach out to a global audience. The aim of launching a digital edition of 'Hope is Now' is to encourage, and uplift people and give them what they need the most - Hope!

2023 is the year when Dion has embarked on a journey of spreading hope and positivity globally and digitally through sharing his and many similar not-so-perfect lives with those hurting, wondering if they can be forgiven, redeemed, and changed. And 'Hope is Now' is a way he is striving to accomplish his mission of finding joy in life for everyone in distress and helplessness.

About Dion Welton

Dion Welton is a published author, radio host, public speaker, and founder of Hope is Now, a nationally circulated magazine. Dion is a Business Communication graduate from St. Thomas University and worked as a marketing researcher and consultant for around 15 years. He loves playing basketball and is among the sought-after motivational speakers. His radio program, FREE ON THE INSIDE, has earned her nationwide recognition. Dion is inspired by people who have overcome challenges, learn from their mistakes, and triumphed over disappointment and hopelessness in life. His focus is on finding joy by constructing a positive life.

