Lebanon County, PA Online Auction Website Opens for Registration
First Online Sale Scheduled for February 14, 2023, Training Class scheduled for February 6thLEBANON, PA, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lebanon County’s online Sheriff Sale auction website, hosted by Realauction.com, is now open to the public. Interested bidders may register at https://lebanon.pa.realforeclose.com/. Moving online will open the sale up to a larger audience of bidders, allow the sale to be held without large public gatherings, and save time and money over traditional live sales. The first Online Lebanon County Sheriff Sale will be held on February 14, 2023 at 10am EST.
“We are excited to bring our Sheriff Sales into the 21st Century,” said Sheriff Jeffrie Marley Jr. “The Realauction online platform is easy to use, cost efficient, and a win-win for both the Sheriff’s office and our constituents.”
In order to participate, all bidders must complete the online bidder registration and place a deposit equal to 10% of their total estimated high bid to be held in escrow. Please see the auction website for important deposit payment deadlines. Deposits will be applied toward winning payments if applicable & can be refunded if the bidder does not win. Prospective bidders can complete their research on the site as well – including links to such sites as the Assessment and Tax Claim Office.
A free bidder training class will be held via webinar on February 6th, 2023 at 2pm EST. Attendance is by registration only. To register, please visit the Realauction.com website: https://www.realauction.com/training. Interested bidders can also contact Realauction.com’s Customer Service Department via email - customerservice@realauction.com; or via phone – 1-877-361-7325, Option 2.
About Realauction.com
Realauction.com is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff’s Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2005. Serving over 450 counties in 14 states, Realauction.com runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; and Newark, NJ. For more information, please visit their website at www.realauction.com, or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325, Option #2.
