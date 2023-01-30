ZetrOZ Systems to Attend and Present at the Big Sky Athletic Training Sports Medicine Conference

The conference provides continuing education and facilitates communication among interested sports medicine professionals.

/EIN News/ -- BIG SKY, Mont., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZetrOZ Systems will present new research on its sam® ultrasound device at the Big Sky Athletic Training Sports Medicine Conference in Big Sky, Montana, from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2. The program brings together athletic trainers and professionals across various disciplines of sports medicine in support of improving patient care.

Founder and CEO of ZetrOZ, Dr. George Lewis, will present on Combined Multicenter Randomized Placebo-Controlled Studies of Long Duration Continuous Ultrasound for Soft Tissue Pathology on Monday, Jan. 30, at 3:20 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.

The first evening will conclude with an NFL Playoff Welcome Reception co-hosted by ZetrOZ and DJO Orthopedics. Family and friends are invited to attend the reception, which will take place at 6 p.m. in the Jefferson Room at Big Sky Resort's Yellowstone Conference center.

"We are fortunate to have the opportunity to present at this year's conference," said Dr. Lewis. "It's an excellent opportunity for us to exchange ideas and share the benefits of sam® with a community of professionals dedicated to improving the health and performance of athletes."

The FDA has cleared ZetrOZ Systems' sam® as the only long-duration ultrasound device for prescription home use. The device uses multi-hour ultrasound to generate deep diathermy in tissue and is clinically proven to reduce chronic joint and back pain in multiple clinical trials.

Meta-analyses demonstrate the device's unique ultrasound treatment algorithm is safe, effective, and a clinically valid treatment option for joint arthritis, upper neck, shoulder, and back pain, and the treatment of soft-tissue injuries. Additional studies report that daily sam® treatment reduced tendon pain by 90% in patients with chronic tendinopathy and arthritis pain by 40% in patients with moderate to severe knee osteoarthritis.

Registration is free of charge for sponsors, speakers, poster presenters, and students. Tickets are $150 for non-student attendees; a financial hardship option is available for $100. To register for the conference, visit https://bsatsmc.org/registration.

To learn more, visit zetroz.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices for the delivery of sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of +46 patents. The exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line is designed for the treatment of acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

