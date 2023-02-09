The BPH Canada Clinic is Now Open
BPH Canada is a national centre of excellence in private benign prostate hyperplasia treatment.
Please go ahead and book your private consultation at the BPH Canada clinic, where innovative BPH care for Canadian men is offered.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BPH Canada announces the February 2023 opening of a private BPH treatment clinic serving Canada, in Montreal.
— Dr. Kevin Zorn
The BPH Canada clinic offers state-of-the-art benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment for Canadian men.
The Montreal clinic serves patients from all provinces and territories with rapid access to private care.
Clinic Mission
BPH Canada is a comprehensive, personalized BPH surgical center offering Canadian men rapid access to all BPH surgical modalities, including some that are not available within provincial health care programs.
The clinic mission is to provide Canadian men with a range of effective BPH interventions including innovative therapies and technologies.
They serve men from coast to coast at the Montreal clinic location with rapid access to private BPH care.
Simply request an appointment and meet with a doctor for a consultation and assessment at your convenience. No referral is required.
Innovative BPH Therapies
The clinic focuses on surgical treatments for BPH, including new and minimally-invasive surgical therapies (MIST), like:
Rezum
iTind
UroLift
TURP
Greenlight
HoLEP
Aquablation
Consultation and BPH Treatment
You can contact BPH Canada now to schedule your consultation. No referral is necessary.
Most patients will have a consultation appointment with Dr. Zorn in Montreal, and diagnostic testing will generally take place on the same visit to the clinic.
Treatment will be scheduled for a second clinic visit, in most cases.
The BPH Canada Doctor
Dr. Kevin Zorn leads the BPH Canada clinic. Your first visit will be for a consultation with Dr. Zorn.
Dr. Zorn is a world-renowned surgeon and scientist in the field of urology who continues to make significant contributions to urological education, research and clinical BPH services. He founded the BPH Canada clinic to offer rapid access to innovative BPH care for all Canadian men.
Dr. Zorn was the first in Canada and Québec to use many new BPH technologies including Greenlight XPS, Rezum, iTind, Optilume, Aquablation, Zenflow and Urocross.
As an attending urologist, he has cultivated a clinical and research interest in localised prostate cancer, robotic surgery (over 3500 robotic prostatectomy cases performed), artificial intelligence, men’s health, sexual dysfunction and BPH.
Please contact the BPH Canada clinic directly for more information.
Dr. Kevin Zorn
BPH Canada
+1 514-700-5549
info@bphcanada.com