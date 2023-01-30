Productive Dentist Academy Named to Inc.’s Inaugural Power Partner Awards
Accolade honors B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth
It is satisfying to receive recognition for the work we do in helping dentists achieve their goals and reach their full potential as Investment Grade Practices™.”ANACORTES, WA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Productive Dentist Academy (PDA), the leading dental consulting and marketing firm in the nation, is named to Inc. Business Media’s inaugural 2022 Power Partner Awards. This distinction recognizes B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This list acknowledges 252 firms in marketing and advertising, health and human resources, financial planning, engineering, logistics, and security, as well as other areas of business.
— PDA Co-founder & CEO Dr. Victoria Peterson
“We are honored to be named to Inc.’s inaugural Power Partner Awards,” said Dr. Victoria Peterson, co-founder & CEO of PDA. “Since 2004, PDA has been unwavering in its commitment to improve the lives of dentists and their teams. We take great pride in our company culture, which aligns with our mission to empower dentists to build successful practices. It is satisfying to receive recognition for the work we do in helping dentists achieve their goals and reach their full potential as Investment Grade Practices™.”
All 252 companies received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of business. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.
“Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of their organization’s journey,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media. “Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life.”
Since 2004, Productive Dentist Academy has assisted dentists across the country to enhance their productivity and transform their offices into Investment Grade Practices™ by providing them with techniques for enhancing treatment planning, scheduling, and communication.
PDA’s Productivity Workshops are among the most sought-after business management continuing education programs in the dental profession. PDA is also renowned for its personalized business plans that target key areas of dental practices, including staffing, profits, promotion, projections, and efficient departments. PDA’s coaching services help dental practices establish, optimize and execute effective systems. Additionally, PDA’s marketing coaches assist practices with all their marketing requirements and focus on factors such as demographics, specific practice goals, and community needs to develop comprehensive plans with detailed ROI tracking.
Inc. partnered with leading global social and media intelligence platform Meltwater to develop a proprietary methodology that uses sentiment from online conversations about organizations and translates it into numerical scores. Companies were evaluated on commitment, reliability, trust, creativity, supportiveness, and other virtues that offer value to clients. Inc. also conducted surveys to gather client testimonials as part of the process.
To view the complete list of Power Partner Award winners, please visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022
###
About Productive Dentist Academy
Productive Dentist Academy (PDA) is an award-winning dental business and marketing consulting firm based in Anacortes, WA. At PDA, we know independent dentists are uncertain about the future of private practice and are concerned there may be no other option than to sell to a dental service organization (DSO). That's why PDA built the Investment Grade Practice™ platform to be the advocate and level the playing field so independent dentists can optimize profitability, improve patient experience, and align teams to the dentist's core vision. Founded in 2004, employee-owned PDA empowers thousands of dentists internationally so they can make confident decisions as a leader, re-engage their passion, and achieve financial and personal satisfaction. For more information, call 800-757-6077, e-mail info@productivedentist.com, or visit http://www.productivedentist.com.
About Inc. Business Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Benjamin Lund
Productive Dentist Academy
+1 800-757-6077
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other