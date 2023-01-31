Enable Dental Completes Its Migration To Industry Leading Cloud Based Dental Software

Portable At-Home Dentistry

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enable Dental, an innovator in at-home portable dental services, has successfully migrated its enterprise system to CareStack, a cutting-edge, cloud-based dental practice management system. The transition streamlines operations and improves patient care across all 16 of Enable Dental’s locations in 8 states while empowering clinical and administrative teams to effectively manage patient care in a modern, cloud-based, software platform.

The advanced workflow software helps improve communication and coordination among the various members of the dental care teams and administration staff. This improvement will greatly expand the patient's at-home care and communication with their family members. This allows for seamless updates and information sharing among all relevant parties in a connected ecosystem with CareStack, providing an upgrade over traditional software used in the industry.

CareStack will allow clinical and administrative teams to manage patient care more efficiently and effectively. The platform eliminates the need for multiple third-party systems and legacy dental software, offering a centralized user experience. This new platform also offers a host of mobile dental practice management features and API integrations, allowing connectivity with Enable's proprietary workflow software, Healier, which was acquired last year.

"CareStack combined with Healier will allow our remote, support staff to communicate and coordinate care more efficiently with our clinical teams and patients," says Paul Langley, CEO of Enable Dental, “our focus is always on creating ways to increase patient access and improve overall patient outcomes.”

Healier is specifically designed to coordinate care among remote team members, making it an ideal complement to Enable Dental's portable services. The software facilitates scheduling and tracking of visits by healthcare professionals, monitoring of patient progress, and documentation of any changes in patient condition or needs.

About CareStack

CareStack's mission is to simplify dental practice management and allow dental practitioners to truly focus on things that matter - patient care and business growth. Founded in 2015, the company offers a unique cloud-based dental software solution designed for dental practices to simplify operations, elevate patient relationships, improve staff productivity, and accelerate business growth and income. To learn more, please visit www.carestack.com.

About Enable Dental

Enable Dental provides portable, at-home dental care independently and in partnership with managed care organizations, healthcare payors, and government funded organizations. These services are provided specifically for those with mobility challenges and geriatric and I/DD populations. Performed in the comfort of the patient’s home or assisted living, memory care, or independent living community.

For more information, please visit www.enabledental.com