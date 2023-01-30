Schuler Presents the Press Shop of the Future

Schuler North America unveils digitalization and modernization best practices with an industry workshop and grand opening of new facility.

CANTON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Schuler North America, subsidiary of Schuler Group GmbH, will host a Digitalization & Modernization Workshop on February 23, 2023. The workshop is also the grand opening of Schuler's Michigan Ave Service Facility in Canton, Michigan.

Schuler will identify the press shop of the future and highlight key technologies that maximize overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), implement digitalization practices, and conduct smart press shop practices. Attendees will learn how the press shop of the future reshapes costs, output, and carbon footprint.

"Topics, and marketing buzzwords, such as IIoT and digitalization have oversaturated the market," states Telvi Zanin, VP of Service at Schuler North America. "Our Digitalization & Modernization Workshop provides the valued ‘how-to' ingredient and is designed to help attendees build their own state-of-the-art press shop of the future."

Schuler's Digitalization & Modernization Workshop is a full, one-day event with various sessions that provide innovative and practical solutions for making press shops smarter. Session topics include:

The Press Shop of the Future

Optimize Shop Floor Operations

Protect Dies & Prevent Damages with VDP

Press Shop Planning with Cloud Solutions

Shop Floor Tour

Get Proactive with Service Agreements

Future Products

Cocktail Reception

The workshop also serves as the grand opening of Schuler's Michigan Ave Service Facility. The facility is 32,000 sq. ft. and is equipped with a 50-ton crane, in-house press pit for rebuilds and assembly, specialized equipment, and full-time field service and engineering support hub.

"The Digitalization & Modernization Workshop is an opportunity to inform the market about Schuler's Digital Suite solutions and how manufacturers can create a fully networked press shop. Concurrently, our new facility exemplifies Schuler's capabilities to the local market," explains Kevin McAllister, President of Schuler North America. "The Michigan Ave Service Facility enables reduced turnaround time for repairs, press rebuilds, and modernization projects. We created a convenient space for customer shipments, follow-ups, reviews, and buy-offs."

The workshop and grand opening will begin with an on-site press conference and conclude with a cocktail reception for guests to meet with Schuler's presenters and team of qualified experts.

Schuler's Digital Suite provides manufacturers with a fully networked press shop for optimized production.

Schuler's new Michigan Ave Service Facility enables reduced turnaround time for repairs, rebuilds, and modernization projects.

About Schuler Group-www.schulergroup.com

Schuler offers customized cutting-edge technology in all areas of forming-from the networked press to press shop planning. In addition to presses, Schuler's products include automation, dies, process know-how, and service for the entire metalworking industry. Schuler's Digital Suite brings together solutions for networking forming technology and is continuously being developed to further improve line productivity and availability. Schuler customers include automotive manufacturers and suppliers, as well as companies in the forging, household appliance, and electrical industries. Schuler presses are minting coins for more than 180 countries. Founded in 1839 at the Göppingen, Germany headquarters, Schuler has approximately 5,000 employees at production sites in Europe, China and the Americas, as well as service companies in more than 40 countries. The company is part of the international technology group ANDRITZ.

Schuler's global portfolio of world-renowned brands include BCN (Bliss Clearing Niagara) Technical Services, Müller Weingarten, Beutler, Umformtechnik Erfurt, SMG Pressen, Hydrap Pressen, Wilkins & Mitchell, Bêché, Spiertz Presses, Farina Presse, Liebergeld, Peltzer & Ehlers, Schleicher, and Sovema Group.

About Schuler North America-www.schulergroup.com

Schuler North America (Schuler), headquartered in Canton, Michigan, is the North American subsidiary of Schuler Group. Schuler provides new equipment, spare parts, and a portfolio of lifecycle services for all press systems-including preventative maintenance, press shop design and optimization, turnkey installations, retrofits for existing systems, and localized production and service. Schuler's best-in-class position in the metalworking and materials industry serves automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers, as well as home appliance, electronics, forging, and other industries.

