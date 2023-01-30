Submit Release
Focal Exposure Unveils Simple Strategy to Help Businesses Attract More Instagram Followers

The leading internet marketing brand has developed a unique approach to social media advertising, that helps brick & mortar businesses easily generate the kind of Instagram followership that builds trust and leads to increased revenue

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - Focal Exposure is delighted to announce that businesses looking for more efficient ways to grow their followership on Instagram can turn to its new and proven unique strategy, guaranteed to produce exceptional results. Founded by Jeremy Perez, an immigrant who came to the United States with next to nothing, the brand's speedy growth and successes throughout the years stand as a testament to its mastery and understanding of social media marketing.

Before the coronavirus brought the world to its knees, e-commerce was already gaining ground and slowly relegating traditional walk-in stores to the sidelines. However, the pandemic and the restrictions on movement that followed, succeeded in completely tipping the scale in favor of online shopping, thus birthing a new age of contactless commerce.

According to a recent study on online consumer habits, 97% of customers will first search out their desired product or service online before proceeding with a purchase. The current reality of commerce today is that only brands with a strong online presence and an equally impressive social media following enjoy the most attention and patronage from consumers.

Through his Ultimate All In One Kiosk, Jeremy Perez, founder, and CEO of Focal Exposure is giving brick-and-mortar businesses a chance to get back into the game and compete favorably with leading e-commerce brands. Using his simple Instagram strategy, brands with real stores - excellently serving customers, can leverage the power of social media to grow a dedicated online following and announce their services to the entire world.

"With a mix of existing technologies, I have curated a strategy that works well with the current digital marketing sphere and help businesses convert their walk-in traffic into a digital audience, making sure that their customers are well-informed of their products and services at a very low cost." - Jeremy Perez, founder Focal Exposure.

The unique strategy involves placing a call to action with a free offer - highlighted by a 3D hologram display - at the end of the store experience. While on their way out, customers can scan the QR code to follow the business on Instagram and claim the reward. Although valued at $5450, brands who subscribe to the service during this period can enjoy all of the amazing services that include the Ultimate All In One Kiosk, the Production cost of the 3D graphic animation, Acrylic protective cover, as well as QR code generation for only $2345.

The full package comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee that ensures business owners never have to worry about losing money when giving the service a try. To subscribe to the package or learn more about Focal Exposure, please reach out to the company via the contact info below.

https://focalexposure.samcart.com/products/ultimate-all-in-one-kiosk/?fbclid=PAAaarldqlJX34qsK_gvMealiVQdGvi-8o_dxBTfNTnBPKfAzfpGfzIl9j8nA

Media Contact:
Company Name: FOCAL EXPOSURE
Contact Person: Jeremy Perez
Location: California, USA
Email Address: jeremy@focalexposure.com
Contact Number: +1 213-446-3039

