GATX Corporation Announces BBB+ Long-Term Issuer Rating From Fitch Ratings, Inc.

GATX Corporation GATX announced today that Fitch Ratings, Inc. ("Fitch") has assigned the Company a BBB+ Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) with a stable outlook, a BBB+ senior unsecured debt rating, an F2 short-term IDR and an F2 commercial paper rating.

According to Fitch's published report, the rating and outlook reflect GATX's established market position within the railcar leasing industry; diversified fleet portfolio across customers, industries and car types; strong asset quality; appropriate leverage; solid liquidity and experienced management team. GATX's ability to generate strong cash flow through cycles and a predominantly unsecured funding profile also informed Fitch's assessment.

"We are pleased to obtain Fitch's BBB+ rating with a stable outlook," said Thomas A. Ellman, executive vice president and chief financial officer of GATX. "This rating recognizes our long-standing business strategy, strong credit attributes and track record of delivering solid operating and financial results for our stakeholders."

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

At GATX Corporation GATX, we empower our customers to propel the world forward. GATX leases transportation assets including railcars, aircraft spare engines and tank containers to customers worldwide. Our mission is to provide innovative, unparalleled service that enables our customers to transport what matters safely and sustainably while championing the well-being of our employees and communities. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois since its founding in 1898, GATX has paid a quarterly dividend, uninterrupted, since 1919.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this Earnings Release not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and, accordingly, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and could cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those discussed. These include statements as to our future expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, events, conditions, financial performance, prospects, or future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "outlook," "continue," "likely," "will," "would", and similar words and phrases. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made, and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements.

