Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Drops a Bomb New ‘Cue Creation

World’s largest barbecue restaurant unveils limited time Atomic Barbecue Chicken Sandwich, available February 6

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is adding an atomic level of spice to its tender, hickory wood smoked barbecue chicken with a new offering at your local Dickey’s barbecue restaurant!

From February 6th to April 30th, the largest barbecue franchise is collaborating with its iconic virtual concept, Wing Boss, for its newest ‘Cue Creation on their BBQ menu – the Atomic Barbecue Chicken Sandwich. Stacked with juicy, marinated, pit-smoked chicken breast as well as crunchy pickles and onions, this savory sandwich is a showstopper with a limited-edition fusion of Wing Boss’ Atomic sauce and Dickey’s Sweet Barbecue sauce.

“This sandwich is hot. We are leveling up our authentic, Texas-style barbecue spice level, and we’re excited to introduce Wing Boss sauces to more folks,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With our atomic sauce from Wing Boss and Dickey’s signature sweet barbecue sauce, we know that this combination will send tastes into orbit. We invite y’all to come dine in or have your favorite Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ delivered from dickeys.com!”

For added convenience, Dickey’s has it covered with orders for carry-out, in-store pickup, to-go and even delivery! Order ahead in the Dickey’s mobile app or online by ordering online at dickeys.com .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

