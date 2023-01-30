Uptown Rent a Car LLC Rises to Top of Industry with Fleet of Over 200 Luxury Sports Cars

The enhanced fleet now includes a Rolls Royce Phantom 2022, 2x Ferrari F8 Spider 2022, and dozens of other ultra-luxurious vehicles.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uptown Rent a Car LLC is pleased to announce it has added dozens of additional ultra-luxurious vehicles to its fleet, which now stands at over 200 high-end sports cars.Uptown Rent a Car LLC is the leading car rental company in Dubai that offers an exclusive collection of luxurious and exotic cars for rent on a daily and monthly basis at affordable prices. Whether in Dubai or other cities worldwide, clients can rent exotic cars, without having to own one, and there are no hidden charges in their services.In the company’s most recent news, Uptown Rent a Car LLC is thrilled to inform the public that its extravagant fleet now includes more than 200 cars to make it the largest luxury car rental company in the UAE. More specifically, the company has added a Rolls Royce Phantom 2022, two Ferrari F8 Spider 2022, two Lamborghini Huracan STO 2022, fifteen Audi A3, forty Audi A6, ten Audi Q7, and much more.“With the addition of so many high-end vehicles to our fleet, there is simply no question that we are the best luxury car rental company in Dubai,” says CEO, Bilal Mohamad. “Not only that, but we also offer mid-range, sport, exotic, and supercars for rent in Dubai to ensure we have something for everyone. Furthermore, we provide chauffer service for all our cars, so customers can enjoy cars without paying a hefty security deposit.”Uptown Rent a Car LLC offers a wide range of sports cars brands, including Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maseratis, AMG-Mercedes, Rolls Royce, Bentley, Maybach, Audi, and more.For more information about Uptown Rent a Car LLC, or to reserve a luxury vehicle, please visit https://www.uptowndxb.com/ About Uptown Rent a Car LLCUptown Rent a Car LLC was founded over 10 years ago by CEO, Bilal Mohamad, and partner, Ghazwan Asaad. Because if offers a wide range of vehicle, the company is the perfect place to find a vehicle while travelling - ensuring customers are bound to find the perfect match for them. Whether customers want an exotic car or a luxury one, Uptown has something for everyone. Not only does Uptown Rent a Car LLC provide self-drive cars, but it also offers a chauffeur service, making it the most sought-after luxury car rental company in Dubai.