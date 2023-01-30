When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 30, 2023 FDA Publish Date: January 30, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Snack Food Item

Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Soy Company Name: Daiso California LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Matsunaga Mini Shiruko Sand Biscuits

Company Announcement

Daiso California LLC of La Mirada, CA is recalling the below Matsunaga Mini Shiruko Sand Biscuits (sku 4902773016966) due of undeclared soy ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Matsunaga Mini Shiruko Sand Biscuits were sold in Daiso stores in California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, New York, and New Jersey.

Matsunaga Mini Shiruko Sand Biscuits are packaged in four pink and cream bags chained together. Packaging contains images of the biscuits. Each individual serving is 25g for an entire product weight of 100g.

There have been no reported cases of allergic reaction to these products.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not correctly warn for the presence of a soy allergen. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

Sale of the product has been suspended.

Consumers who have purchased Matsunaga Mini Shiruko Sand Biscuits may return them to any Daiso store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Daiso at support@daiso-usa.com or call toll free 833-888-1610.