Highly Anticipated Wellness Clinic Quench Hydrate Officially Opens

The clinic will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Henderson, NV Chamber of Commerce and City’s Mayor.

HENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated wellness clinic, Quench Hydrate , is having a formal ribbon cutting ceremony on February 16, 2023, at 11251 S. Eastern Ave, Suite 150 at 2:00pm. Several dignitaries will be there to celebrate the opening of this one-of-a-kind clinic.Quench Hydrate is a wellness clinic that provides IV hydration for a variety of medical and clinical symptoms, NAD+ infusions for anti-aging, bio-identical hormone replacement therapy, and functional medical testing. The company is dedicated to promoting wellness by working at the intersection of traditional and functional medicine, personalizing services for each individual’s need.In the clinic’s most recent news, Quench Hydrate is thrilled to announce its doors are finally open to the public and its professional medical staff are ready to bring their services to help the local community elevate their well-being. To commemorate this momentous occasion, the clinic will be hosting an official ribbon cutting ceremony, open to the public, on February 16th, with special pricing to those in attendance. The ceremony will include a joint announcement with the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, as well as the city’s esteemed Mayor, Michelle Romero.“Up until now, our community hasn’t had access to wellness, nutrition, and IV therapy services all in one place,” says Founder and Medical Director of Quench Hydrate, Dr. Sarit Hovav, MD . “My staff and I are passionate about preventative health and wellness, and we are looking forward to bringing our community services to keep them vibrant, improve longevity, and replenish energy.”For more information about Quench Hydrate, or to book an appointment visit https://quenchydrate.com/ or text 702-829-5554.About Quench HydrateQuench Hydrate was founded by renowned physician, Dr. Sarit Hovav. Dr. Hovav started out in Internal Medicine. She loved her patients and listening to their stories but was disheartened when much of her time was spent in the treatment of chronic disease without much attention to preventative care.She left clinical medicine to take a role at UCLA’s Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, where she ran clinical trials and published in several peer reviewed medical journals. This fueled her passion for creating individualized treatment plans for psychiatric patients, so she went back for a Psychiatry residency, became board certified, and received the status of Diplomate from the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. After being the Medical Director of Behavioral Health at a hospital, she opened her own private practice, where she continues to work.Dr. Hovav has always advocated with patients, when appropriate, for the combination of traditional and complementary medicine. She believes that one cannot replace the other, and together, they make a fantastic team.Further training in functional and hormone medicine has given her the motivation to open a wellness clinic in Henderson, NV – the location she has been wanting to be in for over a decade.Dr. Hovav is a mom to two kids, 16 and 19. Her hobby is dancing and competing in International Latin.