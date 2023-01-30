The Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) regulates products under a variety of regulatory authorities. The annual biological approvals are broken into lists based on these regulatory authorities. See the Development and Approval Process page for a description of what types of products are regulated at Biologics License Applications (BLAs), Premarket Approvals (PMAs), New Drug Applications (NDAs) or 510(k)s.
Biological approvals older than 2016 are available on FDA Archive.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.