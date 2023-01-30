The Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) regulates products under a variety of regulatory authorities. The annual biological approvals are broken into lists based on these regulatory authorities. See the Development and Approval Process page for a description of what types of products are regulated at Biologics License Applications (BLAs), Premarket Approvals (PMAs), New Drug Applications (NDAs) or 510(k)s.

Biological approvals older than 2016 are available on FDA Archive.

