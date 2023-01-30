UV Laser Marking Machines are Now Available at LasersOnly.com

New UV laser marking machines are now available on LasersOnly! High absorption rate for minimal heat damage and clean, sterile operation for various industries.

Introducing cutting-edge UV laser marking machines for precise, high-contrast markings on any material without damage. Unleash the potential for intricate designs with long-lasting results.” — Andrew Peterson

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LasersOnly is proud to announce the availability of state-of-the-art UV laser marking machines in our online store. These machines use a high-power UV laser beam to create precise and permanent marks on various materials, including plastics, metals, ceramics, and glass.

The UV laser marking machines from LasersOnly offer many benefits, including high precision, non-contact, and permanent marking. They are also eco-friendly, using no chemicals or abrasives, making them a smart choice for industrial and commercial applications such as automotive, electronics, and medical device manufacturing.

"We are very excited to offer these cutting-edge UV laser marking machines to our customers," said Andrew Peterson, Founder of LasersOnly, "These machines will help our customers improve the quality and efficiency of their production processes by utilizing high-speed galvo laser engraving technology. Moreover, our laser machines produce high-contrast and high-precision markings almost on any material in one pass without any damage to the surface, which opens many possibilities for our customers to implement intricate designs with long-lasting results".

LasersOnly currently offers two models of UV lasers: 3 Watt UV Laser and 5 Watt UV Laser equipped with the air-cooled laser source by JPT. Both these models perform "cold marking," ensuring that no extra heat stress is applied to materials, including those with high reflectances, such as gold, silver, and copper.

UV laser marking machines can be applied to a wide range of materials, including:

- Metals: UV lasers can mark metal surfaces with high precision and minimal distortion. They can mark stainless steel, aluminum, titanium, and other metals with high resolution and contrast.

- Plastics: UV lasers can mark various plastics, such as polycarbonate, acrylic, and ABS, with high resolution and permanent results.

- Ceramics: UV lasers can mark ceramics with high precision, creating permanent and high-resolution marks.

- Glass: UV lasers can mark glass surfaces, creating a high-resolution and permanent mark.

- Other materials: UV lasers can also be used on other materials, such as rubber, silicon, and wood. However, the results may vary depending on the specific material, and the laser parameters should be adjusted accordingly.

In addition to the UV laser marking machines, LasersOnly also offers a wide range of other industrial equipment, including fiber laser marking machines, fiber-optics laser cutting machines, laser welding machines, and laser cleaning machines. Our team of experts is available to help customers find the right machine for their specific needs and provide training and technical support.

Customers can visit our online store to learn more about the UV laser marking machines and other industrial equipment available from LasersOnly.

Contact: Andrew Peterson, LasersOnly.com, support@lasersonly.com

About LasersOnly.com

Founded by artist and entrepreneur Andrew Peterson, LasersOnly is dedicated to providing high-quality, innovative, affordable laser equipment to businesses and individuals in the North American market for industrial and artisan applications.