Round Rock Roofer Offers a Free 37-Point Inspection to Secure Residential and Commercial Property Owners’ Roofs

Rhino Roofers conducts exhaustive roof inspections for homeowners and offices. It recommends repairs or replacements based on its findings. The expert roofers from this business work with asphalt shingles, metal, and tile roofs in Round Rock, TX.

According to announcements released by Rhino Roofers and Dante Cantu, this Round Rock Roofer carries out a free 37-point roof inspection to check for leaks, external damage, structural integrity, and other things that can lead to costly repairs if not attended to on time. Rhino Roofers installs asphalt shingles that are watertight and prevent dust and moisture from entering the interiors of the premises.

Correct asphalt shingles roof installation keeps the roof functional for longer and saves the property owners the expense of costly repairs for leaks and the accompanying structural damage. Incorrectly installed shingles can curl, come loose, and fail. This business is a Platinum Installer of Owens Corning asphalt shingles, and it offers a 50-year warranty on material, labor, and dumping expenses.

Rhino Roofers installs high-quality tile roofs in Central Texas. Property owners in Texas prefer tile roofs because they are rugged, can last for a century with proper maintenance, and are a good fit for the dry weather of the state. The insulation properties of slate, concrete, and clay are much appreciated by property owners in Round Rock, TX.

Rhino Roofers recommends tiled roofs for homes featuring Mediterranean architecture. Both conventional and modern tile styles add to the aesthetic appeal of a property. This business repairs tiled roofs and also installs tiled roofs correctly to ensure that they last long while resisting rot and damage by insects.

Steel and aluminum metal roofs installed by this roofing business resist the elements and corrosion. Rhino Roofers has a reputation for offering some of the best warranties on roof installations in Texas, mainly because it is particular about the quality of the materials it uses and the installation procedures.

Dante Cantu of Rhino Roofers said, “Over time, roofs need to be replaced for various factors, such as old age and inadequate maintenance. If you suspect you need a roof replacement in San Antonio, TX, contact Rhino Roofers for an assessment and a free quote. Below are some clear signs you may need a roof replacement. You might need to replace the roof when you observe signs of water damage or leaks, such as wet spots on the ceiling and discolored walls.

"This is because signs of water damage usually become visible after the problem has progressed. A San Antonio roof replacement may be warranted if your roof is approximately 20 years old. However, have a roofing company check the roof to be sure repairs won’t cut it, as not all roofs need to be replaced after 20 years. Some roofing materials, such as metal, can last way longer.

"San Antonio, TX, is subject to bad weather that can wreak havoc on your roof. If, after an inspection, you’ve discovered extensive damage due to an extreme weather event, the more logical step is to replace that roof rather than try to patch it up. When shingles are curled, damaged, or missing, consider contacting roofing companies in San Antonio about a speedy replacement. Your home or business may be susceptible to damage since that roof isn’t providing the needed protection anymore.”

Rhino Roofers is a trusted roofing business that replaces and repairs roofs for homeowners and businesses. It offers a free roof evaluation to enable property owners to appreciate the state of their roofs and act accordingly. Comprehensive warranties back the business’s roofing jobs.

