Governor Phil Scott Appoints Farzana Leyva Orleans County State’s Attorney

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Farzana Leyva, of Westfield, as Orleans County state’s attorney.

Farzana has served as acting state’s attorney since Governor Scott appointed former state’s attorney Jennifer Barrett to the superior court.  Judge Barrett was the only candidate on the ballot for state’s attorney and cannot assume the role, leaving the vacancy.

“Farzana is well respected in the community and has proven herself to be hard working and dedicated to the role,” said Governor Scott. “I’m confident she will continue to serve the people of Orleans County well as state’s attorney.”

Leyva has worked in the Orleans County state’s attorney’s office since 2018, first as a law clerk and then as a deputy state’s attorney. Previously, she worked for the Vermont Judiciary in 2015. During her time with the State’s Attorney’s office, Leyva has prosecuted many cases including those involving domestic violence, sexual assault, DUIs, aggravated assault, robbery, juvenile cases, and Vermont Supreme Court appeals.

“I pledge to work hand in hand with the law enforcement officers of Orleans County to keep you and your families safe, and to hold offenders accountable,” said Leyva. “I pledge to be transparent, communicative, and accessible to you - when you have concerns, I want to hear them. It is by listening to your voices that we can better serve you. You can count on my team of prosecutors for fair and consistent administration of justice. I am honored to serve our incredible community.”

Leyva graduated from Howard College School of Law, South Africa in 2005. She was admitted as an attorney to the South African Bar in 2007. In 2018, she passed the New York Bar Exam and in 2019 was admitted to the Vermont Bar. Leyva is a resident of Westfield and has lived in Orleans County since 2014.

Click here for a courtesy photograph of Leyva.

###

