Wearable Organs Market has witnessed a growth from USD 19.74 Billion from 2020 to 2027 with a highest 17.6% CAGR

The deficient availability of the organ donors and increasing applicability & use cases of the wearable organs are creating enforcement in the market.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Wearable Organs Market is expected to reach USD 19.74 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to an increase in the deficiency of available organ donors, growth in the incidence of organ failures due to many chronic & life-threatening diseases, and rising practice of adopting artificial devices for organ efficacy. The enhancement in the genomics, surgical techniques, genetic engineering, and availability of the proper instruments for the transplant could increase the success rates of the operations, the advancements in the wearable organs technologies have helped reduce the rate of mortality causing from the organ failures.

The growth in North American region is mainly driven by the growing demand for the artificial organ transplantation and higher rate of affordability for the same. Additionally, advancements in the biotechnology, healthcare and surgical systems, higher expenditure in healthcare facilities by the government and availability of many prominent players in the market placed North America in the superior position in the wearable organs market.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that are likely to bolster or impede the growth of the market in the coming years. The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the wearable organs market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the wearable organs market.

The report further divides the wearable organs market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the wearable organs market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research have segmented the global Wearable Organs Market on the basis of product, technology, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Kidney

Pancreas

Cochlear Implants

Exoskeleton

Bionic Limbs

Vision Bionics

Brain Bionics

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electronics

Mechanical

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Organ Replication

Organ Efficacy

Clinical Testing

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report also studies the key companies of the wearable organs market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities.

Some players analyzed in the report are:

Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., Neurotron Biotechnology, Cochlear Ltd., HDT Global, Inc., AWAK Technology, ReWalk Robotics, and Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

The organ replication sub-segment is forecasted to retain its dominance in the market due to its higher applicability, extended investment, quality control, and higher revenue count. Many newer start-ups and established companies have been investing a handful of amount in the research & developments, especially in the organ replication and showcased patents that eventually can have the chance of replicating human organs.

The Electronic sub-segment had the highest market share of 68% in 2019 due to its increasing implementation and use cases that in turn, increased the applicability as well as the demand for the wearable organs.

More than 120,000 solid organs transplant are performed every year, and that is nearly just the 1/5th of the total patients who require an organ transplant. More and more countries around the world are incorporating wearable organ technology into their public healthcare systems and working with companies on developing new use cases and applicability of the same.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to witness a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to the higher inclination towards artificial organ transplantation in emerging economies like China and India, the rising cases of organ failures due to various chronic diseases and accidents, and improved healthcare infrastructures, among others.

