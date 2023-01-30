Cohere Technologies Receives Funding From Bell Ventures for 5G and 6G

Network Trial of Cohere's Spectrum Multiplier Software for O-RAN Will Start in Q2 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohere Technologies, the innovator of 4G/5G Universal Spectrum Multiplier software for RAN and Open RAN, and OTFS waveform for 6G, today announced it has received investment funding from Bell Ventures, Bell Canada's corporate venture capital arm. Cohere Technologies has developed Universal Spectrum Multiplier (USM) software for existing networks and Open Radio Access Networks (O-RAN), and its xApp for O-RAN can plug into a Real-Time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC). The purpose of the investment is to conduct network trials of Cohere Technologies' USM software for O-RAN on Bell's 5G network and to evaluate Orthogonal Time Frequency Space (OTFS) for 6G.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bell Ventures as an investor and look forward to our technical collaboration. This investment aligns our interests and allows us to scale faster toward commercializing our support for 4G and 5G with our Universal Spectrum Multiplier," said Ray Dolan, Chairman and CEO, Cohere Technologies. "Bell's interest, collaboration and support is also intended to accelerate OTFS as a candidate for 6G that has unique benefits to the global defense industry as well as satellite connectivity."

USM software can be integrated by network equipment suppliers in the RAN or as an xApp in the Telco Cloud. Cohere has already demonstrated up to 2x performance improvement for 4G and 5G for leading wireless carriers.

"Bell is delighted to collaborate with Cohere Technologies to further differentiate Bell's world-class networks and to accelerate the maturity of the O-RAN ecosystem and support the global development of more O-RAN standards,'' said Mark McDonald, Vice President, Wireless Access, Bell. "Such advancement in the industry will drive innovation in future wireless networks, which is a clear illustration of Bell Ventures' mission."

