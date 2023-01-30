Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market to Garner USD 3,083,156.56 Thousand by 2030, Size, Share, Restraints, Drivers, Future Trends and Competitive Analysis

polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled " Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market " with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. Globalization makes it clear that market research reports holding immense importance for the growth of many businesses. The wide-ranging Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market analysis document proves to be true in this regard and is designed in a way that is anticipated. It’s the demand or necessity of today’s business to do market research before taking any verdict about the products. This is a transparent market report which has been structured with authentic tools and techniques. The market research analysis conducted in the winning Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) business report helps improve productivity and also decides the necessary changes to future products.

While creating Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market report, customer requirements have been understood well and then one method or combination of many methods is used for further processing. In the report, complex market insights are turned into simpler versions with the help of proven tools and techniques and then provided to the clients. A combination of industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions, and the latest technology enhances the customer experience while using this market research report. The market studies, market insights, and market analysis included in the finest Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) report keep the marketplace clearly in the focus

The global polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing at a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 3,083,156.56 thousand by 2030. Application as an excipient in pharmaceutical products is an important factor for the global polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market.

Get A Sample of the Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-polyvinylpyrrolidone-pvp-market

Polyvinylpyrrolidone is also known as povidone or PVP. It is popularly used in the pharmaceutical industry as a synthetic polymer vehicle for dispersing and suspending drugs. The PVP is used in various pharmaceutical operations, including binder for tablets and capsules, film former for ophthalmic solutions, flavoring liquids and chewable tablets and as an adhesive for transdermal systems. The PVP appears as a white to slightly off-white powder and can dissolve in both water and oil solvents. The PVP is increasingly being used for biocompatibility, absence of toxicity and high capacity to form interpolymer complexes. Thus, the PVP market is expected to grow due to the demand for PVP in designing materials for different applications as biomaterials for medical and nonmedical uses.

Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market report provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you create a revenue-impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Fundamental Aim of Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Report

In the Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) market, every company has goals, but this report focus in on the most important ones, allowing you to gain insight into the competition, the future of the market, potential new products, and other useful information that can boost your sales significantly.

Factors influencing the Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Size and growth rate.

Major alterations to the Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market in the near future.

Notable Market rivals around the world.

The Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market's Future Scope and Product Outlook

Future-promising emerging markets.

The Market Presents Difficult Challenges and Threats.

Sales data and profiles of the world's leading Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) manufacturers

The Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Ashland,

Boai NKY Pharmaceuticals Ltd.,

BALAJI AMINES,

Hangzhou Motto Science & Technology Co., Ltd.,

JH Nanhang Life Sciences Co., Ltd.

NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.,

BASF SE,

Merck KGaA,

Alfa Aesar,

Thermo Fisher Scientific and

Huangshan Bonsun Pharmaceuticals

Recent Development

October 6 2022, According to the Times of India, the global FMCG sector is well positioned to grow by USD 310.5 billion between 2022 and 2026, mostly due to an increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat food goods

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-polyvinylpyrrolidone-pvp-market

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Industry [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunities for Key Players:

Growth in research and development activities

The polymer has exceptional properties as excipients in pharmaceutical products and has also been approved by U.S. FDA as generally recognized as a safe chemical. The research on new therapeutic drugs to cure diseases offers a huge opportunity for the growth of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market.

Polyvinylpyrrolidone also has applications in molecular biology. It is used as an ingredient in the preparation of Denhardt's Solution, which is employed in nucleic acid hybridization techniques like southern blot analysis. The polymer can also be used in the isolation of nucleic acids experiments. It has the exceptional property of absorbing polyphenols when the purification of nucleic acids is performed

Supportive chemical industry outlook in emerging economies

Diverse industrial applications, high consumption, increased income and urbanization, increased foreign direct investment and promising export potential are some of the factors which are encouraging chemical industry growth in developing economies such as India and China. Upcoming opportunities to manufacture specialty chemicals and polymers will create a huge domestic demand and the country will be self-efficient in producing chemicals. Also, investment from developed countries or setting up a chemical plant in emerging economies, which can offer a wide opportunity for the growth of the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Industry Research

Grade

K30

K90

K12

K25

K17

K60

K120

Crospovidone

Copovidone

XL-10

Ultra-10

Kollidon SR

Kollidon CL

Others

Type

Medium molecular weight

High molecular weight

Low molecular weight

Form

Powder

Liquid

Application

Pharmaceutical

cosmetics

Solvents

Electrical & electronics

Adhesives

Agrochemicals

Food & beverage

Ceramics

Home care

Metal quenching

Others

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Key Growth Drivers:

Application as an excipient in pharmaceutical products

Excipients are inert medicinal components utilized in the development of pharmaceutical products. Every excipient has its unique function, such as disintegrant, pH adjustment, binder or solvent. They are widely employed in the drug formulation process to enhance long-term stabilization, provide solid formulations with more strength and improve therapeutic drug bioavailability. The rise in chronic diseases, the growing demand for generic drugs and the development of new active pharmaceutical ingredients and vaccines are a few of the factors which are driving the demand and usage in pharmaceutical industries. The recent COVID-19 pandemic too influenced the growth of the worldwide excipient market due to increased demand for pharmaceutical drugs.

Growth in the fast-moving consumer goods industry

The term "fast-moving consumer goods" (FMCG) refers to packaged goods that are bought or sold often and in small quantities. The FMCG consists of various industries that are engaged in the production of cosmetics, personal care products, food and beverages, home care products and others. Such products are bought on a small scale from consumers from supermarkets and groceries. Increasing disposable incomes, new technology to manufacture products, increasing foreign direct investment, favorable frameworks of government, unique marketing strategies, rapid urbanization and the boom of e-commerce platforms are the factors that have caused the growth of the fast-moving consumer goods industry.

Browse a Detailed Summary of the Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-polyvinylpyrrolidone-pvp-market

Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Russia, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand and the Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

North America is dominating the market due to growth in the fast-moving consumer good industry and an increase in demand from end-user industries are expected to provide opportunities in the region.

CHALLENGE

A credible threat of other substitutes

Polyvinylpyrrolidone is one of the most used polymers because of its wide range of applications. It has the important role of excipients like a binder in the production of pharmaceutical products due to its unique properties. However, polyvinylpyrrolidone production requires harmful chemicals which have a negative side effects on health. The polymer is also non-biodegradable. Thus, it stays for a long time in the environment. Owing to such drawbacks, consumers are looking for other substitutes which are also sustainable in nature.

Hyaluronate is one of the naturally available alternatives for artificial polyvinylpyrrolidone, which has been replaced in intracytoplasmic sperm injection applications.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market, By Grade Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market, By Type Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market, By Form Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market, By Application Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market, By Distribution Channel Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market, By Region Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Get the Full Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-polyvinylpyrrolidone-pvp-market

Explore More Reports:

Europe Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market , By Grade (K30, K90, K12, K25, K17, K60, K120, Kollidon SR, Kollidon CL, Crospovidone, Copovidone, XL-10, Ultra-10 and Others), Type (Medium Molecular Weight, High Molecular Weight and Low Molecular Weight), Form (Powder and Liquid), Application (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Solvents, Electrical & Electronics, Adhesives, Agrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Membranes, Ceramics, Home Care, Metal Quenching and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-polyvinylpyrrolidone-pvp-market

Asia-Pacific Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market , By Grade (K30, K90, K12, K25, K17, K60, K120, Kollidon SR, Kollidon CL, Crospovidone, Copovidone, XL-10, Ultra-10 and Others), Type (Medium Molecular Weight, High Molecular Weight and Low Molecular Weight), Form (Powder and Liquid), Application (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Solvents, Electrical & Electronics, Adhesives, Agrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Membranes, Ceramics, Home Care, Metal Quenching and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/asia-pacific-polyvinylpyrrolidone-pvp-market

Middle East and Africa Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market , By Grade (K30, K90, K12, K25, K17, K60, K120, Kollidon SR, Kollidon CL, Crospovidone, Copovidone, XL-10, Ultra-10 and Others), Type (Medium Molecular Weight, High Molecular Weight and Low Molecular Weight), Form (Powder and Liquid), Application (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Solvents, Electrical & Electronics, Adhesives, Agrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Membranes, Ceramics, Home Care, Metal Quenching and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/middle-east-and-africa-polyvinylpyrrolidone-pvp-market

North America Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP) Market , By Grade (K30, K90, K12, K25, K17, K60, K120, Kollidon SR, Kollidon CL, Crospovidone, Copovidone, XL-10, Ultra-10 and Others), Type (Medium Molecular Weight, High Molecular Weight and Low Molecular Weight), Form (Powder and Liquid), Application (Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Solvents, Electrical & Electronics, Adhesives, Agrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Membranes, Ceramics, Home Care, Metal Quenching and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/north-america-polyvinylpyrrolidone-pvp-market

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Membrane Market , By Type (Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane, Hydrophilic PVDF Membrane), Technology (Nano filtration, Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration), Application (General Filtration, Sample Preparation, Bead-Based Assays, Others), End User (Biopharmaceutical, Industrial, Food & Beverage, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-polyvinylidene-fluoride-market

Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films Market , By Type (Water-Soluble Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films, Polarizer Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Films and Others), Application (Automotive, Building and Construction, Electronics, Medical, Aerospace and Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Luxemburg, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia And New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, South Africa, And Rest Of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-polyvinyl-alcohol-pva-films-market

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Compound Market , By Product Type (Rigid Product, Flexible Product), Type (Non-Plasticized PVC, Plasticized PVC), Compound (Dry PVC Compound, Wet PVC Compound), Manufacturing Process (Injection Molding, Extrusion, Others), Raw Material (PVC Resin, Plasticizers, Stabilizers, Lubricants, Fillers, Functional Additives, Alloying Polymers), Application (Pipes and Fittings, Film and Sheets, Wire and Cables, Bottles, Profiles, Hoses, Tubing, Others), End User (Medical, Building and Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Electrical and Electronics, Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pvc-compound-market

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market , By Product Type (Rigid PVC, Flexible PVC, Low-Smoke PVC and Chlorinated PVC), Stabilizer Type (Calcium-based Stabilizers, Lead-based Stabilizers, Tin-based Stabilizers, Barium Based Stabilizers and Others), Application (Pipes and Fittings, Film and Sheets, Wire and Cables, Bottles, Profiles, Hoses and Tubing and Others), End-User (Building and Construction, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Packaging, Footwear, Healthcare and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-polyvinyl-chloride-pvc-market

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Paste Resin Market By Manufacturing Process (Micro-Suspension Process, Emulsion Process), Grade (High K-value Grade, Mid K-value Grade, Low K-value Grade, Vinyl Acetate Copolymer Grade, Blend Resin Grade), Application (Automotive, Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Medical and Healthcare, Packaging, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-pvc-paste-resin-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us: