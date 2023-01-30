Tempo Automation Addresses Electronics Manufacturing Supply Chain Challenges with New Inventory Management Tools

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TMPO) (“Tempo Automation” or “Tempo”) has added powerful new tools to its Accelerated Electronics Manufacturing Platform, enabling its customers to have real-time visibility and management of component inventory across multiple projects and prototype builds. This update helps Tempo customers guard against supply chain disruptions within the electronics industry.

At the heart of this update to the Tempo Platform lies a proprietary inventory management system. This system allows Tempo customers to manage and track the status of each individual electronic component, in real-time, from receiving, through warehousing, kitting and production. The system is optimized for high mix/low volume, quick-turn electronics manufacturing, which is quite distinct from the needs of high-volume manufacturing.

“Our customers rely on us to rapidly source materials from numerous vendors, then consolidate inventory into our warehouse to support their product development,” said Joy Weiss, CEO of Tempo. “Given the impact that industry component shortages have had on our customers, we invested in upgrading our platform to provide real-time, traceable inventory management at the customer, project, and component level.”

Tempo’s inventory management capabilities also help customers hedge against volatility in the electronics components market. Customers can secure critical components early with Tempo and apply those components to their many prototype and on-demand production builds. This helps customers get to market faster and avoid expensive redesigns due to component availability issues.

Tempo’s Accelerated Electronics Manufacturing Platform provides much needed capabilities at a crucial time in domestic electronics manufacturing.

About Tempo Automation
Tempo Automation is a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, revolutionizing the way top companies innovate and bring new products to market. Tempo’s Accelerated Electronics Manufacturing Platform optimizes the complex process of Printed Circuit Board Assembly manufacturing to deliver quality, speed and agility that are superior to other low-volume manufacturers. The platform’s all-digital process automation, data-driven intelligence, and connected smart factory create a significant competitive advantage for customers. From rockets to robots, autonomous cars to drones, the fastest-moving companies in industrial tech, medical technology, space, and other industries partner with Tempo Automation to accelerate innovation. Learn more at tempoautomation.com.


