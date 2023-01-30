Insights on Global Kids Tablet Market Size & Share to Reach USD 27475.08 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 14.10% | Kids Tablet Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts and Factors

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global kids tablet market was worth around USD 12,451.60 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 27475.08 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14.10% over the forecast period.



Kids Tablet Market: Overview

Kids' tablets are intelligent gadgets explicitly created with learning and entertainment in mind for kids. Like adult smart devices, this portable device benefits kids in various ways. The tablets for kids are made primarily to educate young users effectively. The market value of kids' tablets may have expanded in recent years due to the rising quantity of smart devices and increased manufacturing rate caused by the growing intelligent device user base. In addition to increasing the children's participation in learning activities and fostering their creativity, digital learning is anticipated to improve children's learning ability.

Additionally, because young folks receive more attention from digital learning methods and can communicate more efficiently, educational institutions are moving toward them. Educational institutions have recently emphasized the Bring Your Device trend to increase children's creativity and learning potential. These elements in several industrialized nations and rising disposable income are affecting the market expansion for kids' tablets.

Kids Tablet market share value at a CAGR of 14.10% over the forecast period.

The addition of various new technologies and advancements in kids' tablets are expected to create numerous growth opportunities in the global market.

By RAM size, the less than 1GB segment dominated the market in 2021.

By end-user, the 5 to 10 years segment dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the Global Kids Tablet Market in 2021.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Kids Tablet Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Connectivity (Wi-Fi Enabled and Sim Enabled), By RAM Size (Less Than 1 GB and 1 GB and Above), By End-User (Less Than 5 Years, 5 To 10 Years, and 10 To 15 Years), and By Region-Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Kids Tablet Market: Growth Drivers

The growing adoption of digital teaching methods will likely pave the way for global market growth.

By integrating beneficial apps such as activity tracker, parental control, screen limitations, screen-resistant, and stiff body, the producers are using various methods and techniques to increase the market value for Kids' tablets. These elements are anticipated to impact the overall expansion of the kid's tablet market. Schools and educational institutions are embracing digital teaching techniques more and more.

In particular, high-caliber online learning and creativity platforms have emerged in recent years. Additionally, the kid-friendly features included in the design of the kid's tablets, such as the larger screen, scratch-resistant screen, colorful applications, location tracking, and other ergonomic characteristics, are having a significant impact on the market growth for kids' tablets.

Kids Tablet Market: Restraints

Increased adoption of smartphones may hamper the global market growth.

Failure and tracking apps and inappropriate parenting apps may reduce the value of the Kids Tablet and are regarded as the main restraints on the Kids Tablet market. The market for kids' tablets is impacted by the growing desire for smartphones among young users because smartphones have a variety of functions and applications. The market value of children's tablets is also affected by other elements, including memory issues and short battery life.

Global Kids Tablet Market: Opportunities

Increasing technological advancements to bring up several growth opportunities.

The industry for kids' tablets is thought to be primarily driven by integrating cutting-edge technologies into tablets for children that are available in numerous nations at reasonable prices. The makers are also incorporating additional file-sharing features, such as blue tooth and wi-fi connectivity, which are essential for educational purposes. Additionally, during the forecast period, the market for kids' tablets is anticipated to grow more broadly due to the growing number of savvy device users.

Global Kids Tablet Market: Challenges

Potential technological health hazards are likely to limit the global market growth.

Some educational professionals are against children using tablets because they interfere with their capacity to focus and study. The tablet for kids may lengthen their screen time and adversely affect their mental health. In certain nations, these viewpoints led to the introduction of numerous rules. The total expansion of the kid's tablet market is impacted by several essential variables, including the potential health risks associated with persistent exposure to dangerous radiation, digital gadget addiction, and psychological disorders.

Global Kids Tablet Market: Segmentation

The global Kids Tablet market is segregated based on connectivity, RAM Size, End-user, and region.

By connectivity, the market is divided into Wi-Fi Enabled and Sim Enabled. Among these, the sim-enabled segment will dominate the market in 2021. The kid's tablet with a SIM card slot provides reliable Internet travel access. Using wi-fi networks in academic institutions and other public locations is expected to cause the wi-fi only segment to grow significantly throughout the forecast period.

By RAM size, the market is divided into Less Than 1 GB and 1 GB and above. Over the forecast period, the less than 1 GB segment is expected to develop significantly in 2021. Due to increasing program upgrades that need at least 1 GB of RAM in the device to function well, the less than 1 GB category is predicted to grow at a slow CAGR during the projection period. In the upcoming years, tablets with less than 1 GB of RAM are anticipated to be obsolete due to their sluggish processing speeds.

List of Key Players in Kids Tablet Market:

Lenovo Group Limited ( Hong Kong )

) OpenText Corporation ( Canada )

) Amazon.com Inc (US)

KD GROUP (US)

SAMSUNG ( South Korea )

) Apple Inc. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd ( China )

) LogRhythm Inc. (US)

Mattel Inc. (US)

Access Data (US).

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 12,451.60 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 27,475.08 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 14.10 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Connectivity, RAM Size, End-user, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Lenovo Group Limited (Hong Kong), OpenText Corporation (Canada), Amazon.com Inc (US), KD GROUP (US), SAMSUNG (South Korea), Apple Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), LogRhythm Inc. (US), Mattel Inc. (US), Access Data (US), and Others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/kids-tablet-market



Recent Developments

In May 2020 , tablets like the Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition were introduced by Amazon.com, Inc. From June 2020 , the business will accept orders for these tablets.

tablets like the Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 8, and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition were introduced by Amazon.com, Inc. From , the business will accept orders for these tablets. In September 2019 , the seventh-generation iPad from Apple Inc. allows users to manage, multitask, and annotate documents using the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard.

Regional Dominance:

Increasing adoption of smart devices is likely to help North America dominate the global market.

North America is expected to dominate the Kid's Tablet Market in 2021. The region's increasing adoption of smart devices and trends in online learning are some of the significant growth-stimulating elements for the kid's tablet market. Moreover, the industry's general expansion for Kids Tablets is fueled by the expanding client base for intelligent gadgets and consumer electronics. Parental control, connectivity, and other technological advancements that keep coming online are stimulating demand in North America. The region's growing embrace of the most recent technological advances also boosts the regional industry.

Over the forecast period, Asia Pacific regional market is expected to grow significantly in the Kids Tablet market in 2021because of the increased demand for entertainment tablets for children. Developing educational institutions that use digital media for instructional purposes are considered significant growth drivers for the Kid's Tablet market. Growing utilization of children's tablets in academic institutions, schools, and pre-schools will likely drive the regional market throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, benefit variables such as improved access to kids' tablets and various schooling systems in nations such as India, China, and Japan fuel the overall growth of the Kid's Tablet business.

Global Kids Tablet Market is segmented as follows:

Kids Tablet Market: By Connectivity Outlook (2022-2028)

Wi-FiFi Enabled

Sim Enabled

Kids Tablet Market: By RAM Size Outlook (2022-2028)

Less Than 1 GB

1 GB And Above

Kids Tablet Market: By End-user Outlook (2022-2028)

Less Than 5 Years

5 To 10 Years

10 To 15 Years

Kids Tablet Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Early Childhood Education Market Report : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global early childhood education market size was worth around USD 247 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 487 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 13.15% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global early childhood education market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 13.15% between 2022 and 2030. Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market Report : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market size was worth around USD 785 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 7938.01 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 26.19% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global cross-border B2C e-commerce market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 26.19% between 2022 and 2030. Arrayed Waveguide Grating (AWG) Market Report : According to Facts and Factors, the global arrayed waveguide grating (AWG) market size was worth around USD 100.18 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 234.95 million by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 12.95% between 2022 and 2028.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Technology & Media Industry

