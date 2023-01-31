Smart Fleet Management Market Global Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 600 Bn 2030, At 9% CAGR According CMi
The Smart Fleet Management Market was at US$ 360 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 600 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 9% between 2022-2030.
The Global Smart Fleet Management Market was estimated at USD 360 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 600 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 9% between 2022 and 2030. ”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Smart Fleet Management Market was estimated at USD 360 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 600 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 9% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=17212
Smart Fleet Management Market: Overview
The fleet sector is changing rapidly as new trends and technology emerge frequently and transform it in all aspects. Since fleet operators’ top priorities are lowering costs and managing risks, they are prepared to adopt innovation. Telematics-enabled fleet management solutions help maintain efficiency and safety standards and increase supply-chain visibility, cost savings, and regulatory compliance.
Smart Fleet Management Market: Growth Drivers
One of the key drivers propelling the market’s growth is the need to increase operational efficiency and improve vehicle safety. Additionally, the vehicles’ inclusion of connected car technology has improved the fleet management process. The development of intelligent transport systems is assisted by government initiatives designed to build a more dependable and secure transportation network, which is propelling the growth of the Smart Fleet Management market.
Promoting connected automobiles has been considerably encouraged by rising traffic jams, energy use, and carbon emissions. Smart Fleet Management systems enable the operator to save money and improve operational effectiveness while providing real-time fleet information. The benefits of connected automobiles are numerous, including real-time tracking and monitoring.
Report URL: : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/smart-fleet-management-market/
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Smart Fleet Management market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Smart Fleet Management market size was valued at around USD 360 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 600 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on transportation segmentation, the roadways segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in the year 2021.
D) Based on application, the ADASsegment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) Based on connectivity segmentation, the long-range segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
F) On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show a high CAGR during 2022-2030.
Press Release For Smart Fleet Management Market : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/smart-fleet-management-market/
Regional Landscape
This is due to the expansion of transportation infrastructure in developing nations like Malaysia, Singapore, India, South Korea, Singapore, Japan, and China. It is predicted that as connectivity solutions become more widely used, the market for ADAS technology will expand significantly in the coming years.
The need for car safety features is also greatly increased by the growing number of accident cases around the region, which will help to reduce the number of fatalities from road accidents throughout Asia and the Pacific. Road accidents, one of the primary causes of disability and death in the region, are responsible for about 62% of all fatalities in the region, according to UNESCAP. Following this, the governments of the various nations in the Asia Pacific have made it mandatory to implement car safety technologies to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on the roads. The aforementioned factors are expected to support the growth of the Smart Fleet Management market in the region.
North America is expected to hold the second-largest market share. The region has seen an increase in the use of Smart Fleet Management services, and it is projected that nations like the United States and Canada will be the main growth contributors to the region’s Smart Fleet Management market in the future.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=17212
Key Players
Trelleborg
Continental AG
DENSO CORPORATION
Globecomm Systems Inc.
Siemens
IBM Corp.
Robert Bosch GmbH
Cisco Systems, Inc
Tech Mahindra Limited
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sierra Wireless
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=17212
The Smart Fleet Management Market is segmented as follows:
By Transportation Mode
Roadways
Railways
Airways
Marine
By Application
ADAS
Tracking
Fuel Cards
Optimization
Automatic Vehicle Identification
By Connectivity
Long Range
Short Range
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=17212
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Global Nano Metal Oxide Market 2022 – 2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/nano-metal-oxide-market/
Global Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Market 2022 – 2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/vibrating-mesh-nebulizer-market/
Global Electric Bus Market 2022 – 2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/electric-bus-market/
Global Breathable Films Market 2022 – 2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/breathable-films-market/
Global Aircraft Seating Market 2022 – 2030 : https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/aircraft-seating-market/
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=17212
Contact Us
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
joel@custommarketinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube