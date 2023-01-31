Submit Release
Paul N. Gardner Company Launches New Customer-Focused Website

Paint Testing, Coating Testing, Abrasion, Viscometers, Film Thickness, Color Testing, Glossmeters, Paint Cards

New Gardco website packed with thousands of Testing and Inspection Solutions for the Paint, Coatings and related Industries

Easy to Search, Order, and Chat for Physical Test and Inspection Equipment

— John Kowalski, Head of Marketing
COLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul N. Gardner Company – Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco) has launched a new customer-focused website that provides an easy way to search for products, place orders, chat, and learn about their comprehensive range of testing and inspection solutions in 15 languages.

Worldwide partner of the paint, coatings, plastics, chemicals, powders, paper, packaging, and food industries, the new Gardco website elevates the overall customer experience. Offering multiple brands of popular items to provide a comprehensive offering.

New functionalities include:

• E-Commerce solution for our entire line of products
• Online chat connects you with live experts
• Customers can create account logins and access their purchase history
• Improved site search includes images, old part numbers and more
• Mobile and tablet friendly
• Available in 15 languages
• Worldwide customers can easily find dealers in their area
• Our updated Knowledge Library contains whitepapers, articles, and FAQs on products and applications

“Our improved website is now easier to navigate and is a comprehensive resource for customers and those looking for physical testing equipment,” states John Kowalski, Head of Marketing. “Over the course of this year we have an aggressive plan to populate it with even more product content, videos, articles and more to solidify Gardco as the go-to industry resource.”

The new website provides an efficient way to search for paint testing and other physical test products, place orders and learn about Gardco's comprehensive range of testing and inspection solutions. With over 75 years of experience in the industry, Gardco provides precision quality control, ensuring products meet or exceed the highest standards. The new website makes it easier than ever for customers to find the right solution for their needs. Visit gardco.com today to learn more!

About Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco)

Since 1936, the Paul N. Gardner Company (Gardco) has provided quality control and testing solutions for a variety of industries. From paints and coatings to plastics, chemicals, powders, paper, packaging and food, their comprehensive services ensure that products meet or exceed the highest standards of precision and quality.

What sets Gardco apart is the commitment to providing not only exceptional service and value but also a personalized experience for each client. With specialized experts in a wide range of fields, so customers are assured the right solution for their specific need. Offering the most advanced tools and technologies available, Gardco provides accurate test and measurement solutions to help organizations make informed decisions.

The team at Gardco strives to maintain excellent customer service while delivering unsurpassed test and measurement solutions on time and on budget. With decades of experience providing top-tier products for an impressive array of industries, Gardco stands out as an industry leader dedicated to excellence in quality control and inspection products.

Today the company is in Columbia, Maryland and forms a part of the ALTANA Group.

# # #

Sherri B Thompson
Paul N Gardner Company Inc
+ 19546235817
sherri.thompson@Altana.com

