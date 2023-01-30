U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market Size Worth $305.17 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.8% | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing aging population and increasing adoption of advanced medical equipment in developing countries are key factors driving growth of the market

Durable Medical Equipment Market Size – USD 192.93 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.8%, Market Trend – Technological advancements in medical equipment manufacturing ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global durable medical equipment market size is expected to reach USD 305.17 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of disabled care centers and surgical and outpatient services, hospital, and elderly care homes, and major prevalence of cancer, ophthalmic ailments, cardiac disorders, neurological conditions, and gynecological disorders, coupled with rapidly increasing geriatric population, continuous technological advancements in medical equipment manufacturing are some major factors boosting revenue growth of the global durable medical equipment market. Durable medical equipment is designed to manage various medical conditions, illnesses, and offer therapeutic benefits and convenience to patients.

Durable medical equipment is segmented into personal mobility devices, bathroom safety devices and medical furniture, monitoring, and therapeutic devices. Personal mobility devices refer to devices that provide mobility to users who are unable to move or walk. This category includes scooters, wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, and canes. Personal mobility devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020, which can be attributed to increasing number of elderly patients, care centers, and major prevalence of chronic disorders.

To Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/635

Key Highlights in Report

In February 2021, InfuSystem acquired FilAMed. This acquisition will help InfuSystem to broaden and enhance its biomedical services offerings within its DME platform and provide the opportunity for the company to enter into the acute care market.

Hospital segment accounted for major revenue share among the other end-use segments in the global market in 2020. Rising number of hospitals and development in hospital infrastructure are the key factors driving revenue growth in this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid development in medical infrastructure, growing investment in medical equipment manufacturing, and rising adoption of advanced medical equipment.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Invacare Corporation

GE Healthcare

Stryker Corporation

Hill Rom

Inc.

Drive Medical

GF Health Products

Inc.

Sunrise Medical

Medline Industries

Inc.

Carex Health Brands

Inc.

and Intco Medical.

Quick Buy Durable Medical Equipment market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/checkout/635

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Durable Medical Equipment Market?

How will the Durable Medical Equipment Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Durable Medical Equipment Market?

What is the Durable Medical Equipment market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Durable Medical Equipment Market throughout the forecast period? Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Durable Medical Equipment market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Durable Medical Equipment market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Ask for Customization

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/635

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Durable Medical Equipment market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Durable Medical Equipment market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

Table of Content:

Methodology & Sources

Market Definition

Research Scope

Methodology

Research Sources

Primary

Secondary

Paid Sources

Market Estimation Technique

Executive Summary

Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028

Key Insights

ToC Continue…!

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Wireless Audio Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wireless-audio-devices-market

Water Treatment Chemicals Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-treatment-chemicals-market

Voice Biometrics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/voice-biometrics-market

Alopecia Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/alopecia-market

Iris Recognition Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iris-recognition-market

Embedded Sim Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/embedded-sim-market

Beacon Technology Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/beacon-technology-market

Needle Coke Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/needle-coke-market

3D Printing Software And Services Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-software-and-services-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Durable Medical Equipment Market Size Worth USD 305.17 Billion in 2028