Courtemanche & Associates Expands Healthcare Consulting Services in 2023
Charlotte, NC: Courtemanche & Associates is one of the leading accreditation and regulatory consulting firms in the healthcare industry. They have partnered with organizations for 29 years to collaboratively enhance patient safety and care as well as provide structure for the survey readiness and response process.
As the regulatory and accreditation arena continues to change with new 2023 requirements, staffing difficulties, lack of resources, and expansions, the healthcare industry needs assistance now more than ever. C&A is proud to share that they have enhanced and expanded its services to support healthcare organizations with their unique needs.
What’s new at Courtemanche & Associates?
New Consulting Team Members
Anne Kelly, EdD, BSN, has joined the Courtemanche & Associates consulting team. Anne has more than 30 years of clinical and leadership experience and most recently served as the Chief Quality and Compliance Officer with Acadia Healthcare, a leading provider of behavioral health services. C&A is happy to welcome her on board to continue to bring top-notch consulting services to healthcare organizations.
Completed Training & Certifications
C&A Senior Consultants have received Certificates of completion for DNV courses, Internal Audits for Healthcare and ISO 9001:2015 QMS Foundation & Internal Auditor in addition to their expertise with other accrediting agencies such as The Joint Commission (TJC), CMS, AAAHC, and CIHQ. The Senior Consultants also hold certification through the CMS Healthcare Accreditation Certification Program (HACP), sponsored by the accreditation company CIHQ.
New Consulting Services
Courtemanche & Associates are expanding services into other healthcare sectors with the addition of laboratory consultants, home health/hospice consultants, and home health/pharmacy consultants.
Educational Programs Expansion
C&A has expanded its educational programs as well, recognizing the many new leaders and accreditation professionals looking to expand their knowledge. These programs include leadership coaching and mentoring, training on specific topics or all-day educational events, and expert interim support to fill vacancies while searching for the right person or training staff for a new role.
Courtemanche & Associates encourages healthcare professionals and organizations to request a proposal to learn how C&A can provide them with the ultimate support in 2023.
About the Company:
Courtemanche & Associates (C&A) was founded in 1994 by Judy Courtemanche, a former Joint Commission surveyor, and nurse. Judy began C&A because she had a passion for improving healthcare. Her mission lives on through the leadership of Sandeep Goel. He has more than 25 years of experience in regulatory compliance expertise and has worked closely with many healthcare organizations to ensure that any new products or services launched exceed regulatory compliance standards. Under his leadership, the C&A team works tirelessly to ensure that all of their clientele is up to date on any possible regulatory challenges they may face. C&A is dedicated to aiding healthcare providers in reducing risk and potential patient harm and improving their quality of care.
