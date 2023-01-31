Highway Hypodermics Again Names Medical Staffing Solutions, LLC (MSSL) as a Top 10 Travel Agency for Nurses

MSSL Ranks Number Six Among the Top Travel Companies for 2023

APPLETON, WI, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Staffing Solutions, LLC, a TotalMed company and staffing agency that recruits and places healthcare professionals in travel, PRN and permanent positions nationwide, announced today that it was ranked as one of the top 10 travel agencies by Highway Hypodermics for the seventh year in a row. This award recognizes MSSL’s ongoing commitment to both meeting the needs of its contracted healthcare professionals and creating effective and efficient healthcare staffing solutions for its clients.

“We’re thrilled to have once again earned this honor that reflects TotalMed’s core value of improving lives,” said Dave Barse, Senior Vice President of TotalMed Clinical. “From providing clear assignment details and competitive compensation, to the honest, respectful, responsive and supportive way that we interact with our healthcare professionals, this award’s criteria align with the behaviors we foster across our teams.”

Highway Hypodermics, LLC® is dedicated to providing quality and up to date information to travel nurses around the world to assist them in finding the adventure of a lifetime. As the longest-running informational website for travel healthcare, Highway Hypodermics’ mission is to bridge the gap between traveling nurses and travel nurse companies.

“TotalMed sees our travel nurses as individuals and humans who dedicate their careers to providing compassionate, safe and high-quality patient care,” said Barse. “With this being the seventh year in a row that MSSL has earned a spot on Highway Hypodermics’ Top 10, we intend to maintain this track record in honor of these highly skilled frontline healthcare professionals.”

To learn more about MSSL, visit https://mssmedicalstaffing.com/.

About Medical Staffing Solutions, LLC

Medical Staffing Solutions, LLC is a top-ten, nurse-owned travel nursing and healthcare staffing agency specializing in recruiting and placing healthcare professionals in travel, PRN, and permanent positions in Nursing and Allied Health, as well as therapists, pharmacists and other clinicians in all 50 states. They offer local and travel jobs and match caregivers with the right organization to assist both facilities and patients. As an organization, MSSL draws on years of experience providing direct patient care to focus on placing highly skilled staff at facilities to ensure adequate staffing for a safe, effective and efficient patient experience.

About TotalMed Holdings

TotalMed is a one-stop shop for all MSP services along with recruiting and placing healthcare professionals in travel, PRN, crisis, and permanent positions across the country in Nursing and Allied Health. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the organization filled roles at even the most short-staffed facilities during the most challenging time in healthcare. By matching the right travel healthcare professional with the right organization, TotalMed continues to offer a lifeline to facilities and their patients.

