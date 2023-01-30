FirstBank Opens New Downtown Denver Location

Retail banking and office space at 1144 15th St. reflects market growth, commitment to community needs

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstBank , one of the nation’s largest privately held banks with a focus on “banking for good,” is unveiling a new downtown Denver location featuring both a retail branch and a 12,000 sq. ft. office in the new Optiv Building at 1144 15th St. The new location represents a consolidation of its previous Union Station and Tabor Center branches.



“It’s important we meet customers where they want to be met. That means providing the right mix of technology solutions and in-person service options,” said Kevin Classen, President of FirstBank. “Downtown Denver is making its comeback post-pandemic as more individuals return, and we want to be there to support businesses and residents as we have over these past several decades. With the opening of this location, we look forward to carrying on that tradition.”

FirstBank, which has operated in Colorado for 60 years and financed some of Denver’s biggest attractions and redevelopments including Union Station and Larimer Square, will occupy the first and 20th floors at 1144 15th St. The new location will also house about 35 employees including retail staff, loan officers, administrators, as well as a business lending team.

“FirstBank is focused on elevating those around us – businesses, communities, and employees. If we do an outstanding job of taking care of these key stakeholders, our future growth and success will take care of itself. It’s why we prioritize customer service and innovation of our products and services as much as we do,” added Classen.

The company has been focused on driving digital innovation, especially in the commercial space. For instance, it’s introducing Real-Time Payments (RTP®) to help make funds more immediately available, while improving cash flow for business and personal customers.

In a recent consumer survey by American Banker, FirstBank was ranked among the top 20 banks, fintechs, and credit unions nationwide for customer experience. It’s also recognized as one of Colorado’s “Top Workplaces” and Forbes “Best in State Banks”.

In addition, FirstBank is known as one of the most philanthropic companies in the state. In partnership with Community First Foundation, FirstBank has helped Colorado Gives Day, a one-day online giving campaign, raise more than $415 million for Colorado nonprofits since its inception.

Retail banking services will be available at the new location 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more about FirstBank or to find a location near you, visit www.efirstbank.com.

About FirstBank

FirstBank began providing banking services in 1963. Today, it’s known as an industry leader in digital banking and has grown to be one of the largest privately held banks in the United States, maintaining nearly $28 billion in assets and 100 branch locations across Colorado, Arizona, and California. FirstBank offers a variety of consumer deposit accounts, home equity loans, mortgages, rental property loans, and a full range of commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate loans, treasury management, and more. Since 2000, FirstBank has been recognized as a top corporate philanthropist, contributing more than $80 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. The company is also unique in that a large portion of its stock is owned by management and employees, giving employees a financial stake in the bank’s success through its Employee Stock Ownership Program. For more information, visit www.efirstbank.com.

Media Contacts

Chandra Brin

303.235.1402

Chandra.Brin@efirstbank.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1722d84d-e094-4189-9f66-fa04dd648bd6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/610fbcab-b75f-43e3-b69f-99c2faaf5503

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/928eeb23-7fe4-4753-9182-033b71edd7b2