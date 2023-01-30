Celebrating the Culture and Traditions of Ecuador at the Church of Scientology

Ecuadorian Americans recognized at a community open house hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles The program celebrated the culture and traditions of Ecuador and the rights of Ecuadorians with dual American citizenship to vote in Ecuador’s February 5 elections. The event featured the music and dance of Ecuador.

Honoring the Ecuadorian-American community of Los Angeles as it celebrates the right to share in the best of both worlds.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A community open house hosted by the Church of Scientology Los Angeles marked the 26th anniversary of the Ecuador Assembly granting Ecuadorians of dual nationality the right to vote from abroad.

The celebration honored the culture and traditions of the homeland and the importance of participating in Ecuador’s democratic process by exercising the right to vote in the national election taking place February 5.

All Ecuadorian voting from America will be done online this year. And with nearly 10,000 Ecuadorian-born residents in Los Angeles, exercising this right can make quite a difference.

Organized by the Permanent Commission of Ecuadorian Patriotic Holidays (CPFPE), the event began with the American and Ecuadorian national anthems and a presentation by the Los Angeles Consul of Ecuador Luis Fernando Fiallos.

The event featured Educadoran folkloric dance groups.

Eight distinguished Ecuadorian Americans received certificates of appreciation from the City of Los Angeles and U.S. Congress for their service to the community. CPFPE presented a commemorative medal to each of them, along with a certificate of recognition to Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard for inspiring a movement that embraces human rights and promotes respect for people of all cultures, creeds and faiths.

In its support of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the Church of Scientology Los Angeles hosts festivals and programs like this to help preserve the customs and cultural life of the many varied communities that call Los Angeles home. UDHR Article 21 affirms the right to vote and Article 27 includes “the right freely to participate in the cultural life of the community.”

