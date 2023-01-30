FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MONDAY, JAN. 30, 2023 CONTACT: Chad Parker, manager

NCDA&CS Standards Division Measurement Section

984-236-4750 52 stores pay fines for price scanning errors in 33 counties RALEIGH - The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 52 stores in 33 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors. “Our Standards Division continues to see about a quarter of all price scanner inspections fail and many stores are failing multiple inspections,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Overcharges cost consumers so we remain vigilant in inspecting stores in order to protect consumers. Remember it is always a good practice to check your receipt as well as the price on the shelf to make sure you are paying the correct amount and alert managers if the prices don’t match.” The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices that ring up at the register. If a store has more than a 2-percent error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later. Undercharges are also reported, but do not count against a store. Consumers who would like to file a complaint about scanner errors they encounter, can call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750. Penalties are assessed if a store fails a follow-up inspection. In addition to the penalties paid, the store will be subject to re-inspection every 60 days from the last inspection until it meets the 2-percent-or-less error rate. Additional penalties may be assessed if a store fails a reinspection. Following are civil penalties recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022: (Alamance) Dollar General at 1031 Williamson Ave., Burlington paid $3,000 in penalties. An initial inspection in October 2022 found an error rate of 12 percent based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 6.33 percent based on 19 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Anson) Family Dollar at 909 East Caswell Road, Wadesboro paid $8,910 in fines. An initial inspection in March 2022 found an error rate of 30 percent based on 15 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store also failed three follow-up inspections between June and October. The store passed inspection in December.

(Bertie) Family Dollar at 114 South Commerce St., Aulander paid $10,000 in fines. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 14 percent based on seven overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store has failed follow-up inspections in September and November and will be reinspected.

(Bertie) Family Dollar at 1307 South St., Windsor has paid $10,000 in fines. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 32 percent based on 16 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store has failed follow-up inspections in September and November and will be reinspected.

(Bladen) Minuteman Food Mart at 14661 Highway 87, Tarheel paid $3,170 in fines. An initial inspection in July 2022 found an error rate of 64 percent based on 16 overcharges in a 24-item lot. The store failed inspection in August and October. The store also failed inspection in January 2023 with an error rate of 13 percent based on 13 overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store was assessed a additional $4,195 fine and will be reinspected.

(Brunswick) Dollar General at 89 Hickman Road, Calabash paid $2,565 in penalties for a failed inspection. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 16 percent based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 9.67 percent based on 29 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in December with a 1.33 percent error rate.

(Brunswick) Family Dollar at 1411 Lanvale Road Northeast paid $1,785 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2022 found an error rate of 10 percent based on five overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 5.67 percent based on 17 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Brunswick) Walmart Supercenter at 1114 New Pointe Blvd., Leland paid $1,425 in fines. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 5 percent based on five overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 2.67 percent based on eight overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed inspection in November with an error rate of 3.33 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot and will be reinspected.

(Catawba) Dollar General at 3131 South N.C. Hwy. 16, Newton paid $2,040 in penalties for a failed inspection. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 18 percent based on nine overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 9.67 percent based on 29 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in December with no errors.

(Chowan) Family Dollar at 1823 Virginia Road, Edenton paid $5,000 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2022 found an error rate of 18 percent based on 9 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 15 percent based on 45 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Cumberland) Dollar General at 261 Bonanza Drive, Fayetteville paid $1,065 in fines. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 6 percent based on three overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 3.67 percent based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Davie) Dollar General at 5387 U.S. 158, Advance paid $5,000 for a failed inspection. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 36 percent based on 18 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 24.67 percent based on 74 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in November with a error rate of less than 1 percent.

(Duplin) Dollar General at 317 West College St., Warsaw paid $1,680 for a failed inspection. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 12 percent based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 5.67 percent based on 17 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in December with an error rate of less than 1 percent.

(Duplin) Family Dollar at 404 West Main St., Beulaville paid $3,710 in fines. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 8 percent based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store has failed two follow-up inspections in September and November and will be reinspected.

(Durham) Walmart Supercenter at 1525 Glenn School Road, Durham paid $3,660 in fines. An initial inspection in July 2022 found an error rate of 7 percent based on seven overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in August found an error rate of 7 percent based on 21 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in October.

(Forsyth) Dollar General at 3915 Country Club Drive, Winston-Salem paid $5,000 in penalties for a failed inspection. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 30 percent based on 15 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 16.67 percent based on 50 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed inspection in December with an error rate of 18.33 percent based on 55 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store was assessed a $5,000 fine and will be reinspected.

(Forsyth) Family Dollar at 550 MLK Blvd., Winston-Salem paid $17,515 in fines. An initial inspection in February 2022 found an error rate of 16 percent based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store also failed four follow-up inspections between April and November. The store will be reinspected.

(Forsyth) Family Dollar at 1019 Rural Hall Road, Rural Hall paid $13,950 in fines. An initial inspection in June 2022 found an error rate of 16 percent based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store has failed three follow-up inspections and will be reinspected.

(Granville) Dollar General at 108 Highway 15 North, Stoval paid $18,580 in fines. An initial inspection in September found an error rate of 16 percent based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store also failed five follow-up inspections. The store passed its December inspection with an error rate of 1.33 percent.

(Granville) Dollar General at 1605 NC Highway 56, Creedmoor paid $1,665 in fines. An initial inspection in October 2022 found an error rate of 6 percent based on three overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 6.33 percent based on 19 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Granville) Walmart Supercenter at 1015 Lewis St., Oxford paid $1,485 in fines. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 7 percent based on seven overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 3.33 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in November.

(Guilford) Dollar General at 1400 N.C. 62 East, Climax paid $2,645 for two failed inspections. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 14 percent based on seven overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store also failed inspections in September and November. The store will be reinspected.

(Guilford) Dollar General at 4017 Yanceyville Street, Greensboro paid $5,000 in penalties for a failed inspection. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 24 percent based on 12 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 14.67 percent based on 44 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed a December inspection with an error rate of 10.67 percent based on 32 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store was assessed a $3,380 penalty and will be reinspected.

(Guilford) Target at 1212 Bridford Parkway, Greensboro paid $5,000 in fines. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 20 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 12 percent based on 36 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed inspection in December with an error rate of 3.67 percent based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot and was assessed a $1,715 fine. The store will be reinspected.

(Hertford) Family Dollar at 1216 East Memorial Drive, Ahoskie paid $10,000 in fines. An initial inspection in August found an error rate of 24 percent based on 12 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The failed two follow-up inspections in September and October. The store also failed a December inspection with an error rate of 31.67 percent based on 95 overcharges in a 300-item lot and was assessed an additional $5,000 fine.

(Hyde) Family Dollar at 13115 U.S. 264, Swan Quarter paid $8,410 in fines. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 26 percent based on 13 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store failed two follow-up inspections in September and November and will be reinspected.

(Mecklenburg) Circle K at 3424 Matthews Mint Hill Road, Matthews paid $3,155 for two failed inspections in September and November. An initial inspection in August showed an error rate of 20 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store will be inspected.

(Mecklenburg) Family Dollar at 7921 Old Statesville Road, Charlotte paid $15,000 in fines. An initial inspection in March 2022 found an error rate of 40 percent based on 20 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store also failed three follow-up inspections from June through October. The store also failed a December inspection with an error rate of 12.33 percent based on 37 overcharges in a 300-item lot and was assessed a $5,000 fine.

(Mecklenburg) Dollar General at 10018 Albermarle Road, Charlotte paid $5,000 in fines. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 8 percent based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in November found an error rate of 16 percent based on 48 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Mecklenburg) Target at 8120 University City Blvd., Charlotte paid $2,715 in fines. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 10 percent based on five overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 4.33 percent based on 13 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store also failed inspection in December with an error rate of 4.67 percent based on 14 overcharges in a 300-item lot and was assessed an additional $2,960 fine. The store will be reinspected.

(Moore) Dollar General at 3350 U.S. Highway 1, Vass paid $22,995 for six failed inspections since November of 2021. An initial inspection in October of 2021 showed an error rate of 26 percent based on 13 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store passed inspection in December 2022 with an error rate of 1 percent based on three overcharges in a 300-item lot.

(Orange) Walmart Supercenter at 12500 U.S. Hwy. 15/501, Chapel Hill paid $2,460 in fines. An initial inspection in April 2022 found an error rate of 3 percent based on 3 overcharges in a 100-item lot. A follow-up inspection in June found an error rate of 3.33 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in September.

(Perquimans) Family Dollar at 206 Ocean Highway, Hertford paid $17,685 in fines. An initial inspection in January 2022 found an error rate of 28 percent based on 14 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store also failed four follow-up inspections between March and November. The store will be reinspected.

(Randolph) Dollar General at 2907 South Main St., High Point paid $3,195 in fines for a failed inspection. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 6 percent based on three overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 10 percent based on 30 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store was reinspected in November and assessed an additional $4,460 fine for a failed inspection with an error rate of 14 percent based on 42 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Randolph) Family Dollar at 2358 North Fayetteville St., Asheboro paid $7,325 in fines. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 30 percent based on 15 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store also failed inspections in September and November and will be reinspected.

(Rowan) Dollar General at 335 North Salisbury Ave. paid $8,675 in fines. An initial inspection in March 2022 showed an error rate of 16 percent based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store failed three follow-up inspections and then passed inspection in December with an error rate of 1.33 percent based on four overcharges in a 300-item lot.

(Stanly) Dollar General at 138 N.C. Hwy. 740, Badin paid $990 in fines for a failed inspection. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 32 percent based on 16 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 3.67 percent based on 11 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in January 2023 with a 1 percent error rate.

(Stanly) Family Dollar at 103 North Main St., Norwood paid $18,740 in fines. An initial inspection in January 2022 found an error rate of 16 percent based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store has failed five follow-up inspections between February and November. The store will be reinspected.

(Surry) Circle K at 110 Graceland Lane, Mount Airy paid a total of $4,235 in fines for two failed inspections in May and July of last year. The store failed an initial inspection in April with an error rate of 44 percent based on 11 overcharges in a 25-item lot. The store also owes $4,715 for failed inspections in September and November. The store will be reinspected.

(Surry) Dollar General at 2282 Zephyr Road, Dobson paid $1,350 in fines. An initial inspection in August found an error rate of 14 percent based on seven overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 4 percent based on 12 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in November.

(Surry) Family Dollar at 308 East Alkins St., Dobson paid $7,010 in fines. An initial inspection in June 2022 found an error rate of 12 percent based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store failed two follow-up inspections and then passed inspection in December.

(Swain) Bryson City IGA at 345 East Main St., Bryson City paid $930 in fines. An initial inspection in August showed an error rate of 12 percent based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store failed inspection in September with an error rate of 3 percent based on nine overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in November.

(Union) 7-Eleven at 304 Unionville-Indian Trail, Indian Trail paid $390 in fines. An initial inspection in September 2022 showed an error rate of 32 percent based on 16 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store also failed an inspection in November with a 4 percent error rate based on four overcharges in a 100-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Union) Walmart Supercenter at 2520 Cuthbertson Road, Waxhaw paid $1,830 in fines. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 8 percent based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 3.33 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in November.

(Vance) Dollar General at 384 Raleigh Road, Henderson paid $16,365 in fines. An initial inspection in November of 2021 showed an error rate of 42 percent based on 21 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store failed four follow-up inspections and passed inspection in December 2022 with an error rate of 1.67 percent based on five overcharges in a 300-item lot.

(Wake) Walmart Neighborhood Store at 2750 N.C. Hwy. 55, Cary paid $11,970 in fines. An initial inspection in March 2022 found an error rate of 10 percent based on five overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store failed three follow-up inspections from April to August. The store passed inspection in October with a one overcharge in a 300-item lot.

(Warren) Dollar General at 39 Bullocksville Road, Manson paid $5,000 in fines. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 36 percent based on 18 overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 20.67 percent based on 62 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store will be reinspected.

(Washington) Dollar General at 724 U.S. Hwy. 64 East, Plymouth paid $5,735 for two failed inspections. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 34 percent based on 17 overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store also failed inspections in September and November. The store will be reinspected.

(Washington) Dollar General at 7102 U.S. 32, Roper paid $5,000 in fines for a failed inspection. An initial inspection in August 2022 found an error rate of 16 percent based on eight overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in September found an error rate of 10.67 percent based on 32 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in November with a 1 percent error rate.

(Watauga) Dollar General at 4546 U.S. Hwy 421, Vilas paid $1,095 in fines. An initial inspection in September 2022 found an error rate of 8 percent based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. A follow-up inspection in October found an error rate of 3.33 percent based on 10 overcharges in a 300-item lot. The store passed inspection in December.

(Wayne) Target at 1204 Sunburst Drive, Goldsboro paid $6,095 in fines. An initial inspection in July 2022 found an error rate of 12 percent based on six overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store failed inspections in August and October. The store passed inspection in December.

(Yadkin) Dollar General at 103 West Main Street, East Bend paid $13,155 in fines for three failed inspections since July 2022. An initial inspection in June 2022 found an error rate of 8 percent based on four overcharges in a 50-item lot. The store will be reinspected. -hso-1